How to avoid mob griefing in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mob griefing is a common occurrence in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Players spend most of their time in the survival worlds where they deal with loads of mobs. Whether it's shy passive mobs or dangerous hostile mobs, most of them disrupt the player's progression in the game by hurting them or ruining their base. The phenomenon of obstructing players by hurting them is called mob griefing.

Griefing is a term that is frequently used in the gaming world. It essentially means killing other players or ruining their in-game possessions for no particular reason. There are loads of griefers on Minecraft multiplayer servers. This can also apply to mobs since they can kill and even ruin a player's base.

Ways to avoid mob griefing in Minecraft 1.19 update

Spawn proofing the areas

Lights can be placed everywhere so that mobs do not spawn (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Hostile mobs in the game grief players the most by killing them in several ways. From normal Zombies to Enderman, they all disturb the player on a constant basis. One of the best ways to save a base from getting griefed is to light up the surrounding areas in order to prevent any hostile mob from spawning.

If players light up most of the blocks above light level one, most hostile mobs will not spawn. Previously, the minimum light level was set to seven; however, after 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2, it was reduced to one. This made spawn-proofing the area quite easy.

Keeping Cats to scare off Creepers

Creepers are scared of cats (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Creepers are arguably the most annoying mob in the game. They grief players the most by silently sneaking up on them and exploding. This causes the nearby blocks to break and kills the players as well. However, there is a way to stop them from coming near the player.

Creepers are scared of cats and will not come near one. They will run away if the cat approaches them. Hence, players can keep cats in their base or with them so that no Creeper comes close. Since these sneaky hostile mobs grief players the most, this should solve most of the mob griefing problems for the player.

Commands to remove mob griefing

Command to entirely disable mob griefing (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

If players are extremely frustrated by mob griefing or by dying repeatedly from sneaky hostile mobs, they can permanently disable mob griefing with the help of commands as well.

In Java Edition, players can enable cheats in their world to input commands, and then type this exact command '/gamerule mobGriefing false' to disable any kind of mob griefing in that particular world.

In Bedrock Edition, players will first need Host Privileges enabled in their world. This can be done by going into the world settings and accessing the Host Privileges settings. Players can select 'Mob Griefing' and disable it.

