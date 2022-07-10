7 most useful Bedrock commands in Minecraft 1.19 update

Commands in Minecraft 1.19 update are instructions that players can input into the sandbox game to execute certain actions or extract information from the game. Normally, gamers play the game without any commands in survival mode; however, with cheats enabled, they can do almost anything with a set of few commands.

Commands can only be executed in the world if there are cheats enabled. In Bedrock Edition, players can simply head to the world settings and scroll down to find the cheats toggle and switch it on. Once this is done, players can input commands by typing '/' before it.

Top 7 Bedrock commands in Minecraft 1.19 update

7) Gamerule (/gamerule)

There are certain core features of the world that are set when the world is created. These features are usually the same for every world. Some of these core features can be changed by entering the '/gamerule' command. Players can change the spawning of mobs, tick speed, remove mob drops, and a lot more.

6) Effect (/effect)

In the game, there are several status effects that can be applied to a player. For example, if players drink night vision potion, the night vision status effect gets applied for a brief moment. However, any effect present in the game can be applied to the player via the '/effect' command. Players can simply type the effect they want to apply followed by the number of seconds they want the effect to be active.

5) Time of day (/time)

There is a proper day-night cycle that is followed in a world. During the day, players work and explore the world, while, at night, they sleep or fight off hostile mobs. However, if they use commands, they can easily change the time of day. Players can either select sunrise, sunset, day, noon, night, or midnight. This is excellent if players are working in creative mode and want the exact time of day.

4) Weather (/weather)

Weather is a natural event that keeps changing in a world. At any moment, the weather can change from sunny to rainy or even thunderstorm. This can be frustrating for players since it hampers their vision and can even enable hostile mobs to spawn. Weather commands can be used to instantly change the climate of a world.

3) Give (/give)

There are certain items and blocks in the game that can neither be obtained in survival mode nor from creative mode inventory. They can only be obtained by typing the '/give' command. Blocks like command block, jigsaw block, barrier block, and allow block can only be obtained through this command. These blocks are highly useful if players are creating huge builds or creating a custom world for a server.

2) Locate (/locate)

There are loads of structures and biomes that a player can explore once they are in the world. However, they need to manually find them, which can be occasionally tedious. If players want to explore rare structures without having to look for them, they can use the '/locate' command. This helps players find biomes, structures, and points of interest as well.

1) Teleport

To traverse the world, players usually walk, run, fly, or use some other mode of transportation. However, they can also use commands, and one of the most useful commands is the '/teleport'. As the name suggests, players can teleport to any coordinate instantly simply by executing the command. Moreover, if players are on the server, they can teleport other players to their location or vice versa.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

