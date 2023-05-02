In Minecraft, players must survive and explore a near-endless world with infinite resources and blocks. Though this is difficult for new players, most experienced ones can get bored. Hence, the vast and intelligent community of the game has come up with unique ideas to make the sandbox title more challenging.

One of the most popular custom game modes created for Minecraft is Skyblock. In this game mode, players spawn on a small island suspended high in the sky with nothing but an oak tree and a chest filled with few resources. This is the opposite of what players experience when entering a new world. They have limited resources to survive, making the game much more challenging. Here is how players can progress forward in Skyblock.

Note: This article does not mention all the steps and progression arcs, as it would make it too long. It only focuses on helping players get a head start at the start of their Skyblock journey.

How to beat Minecraft Skyblock

Start by making a cobblestone generator and replanting trees

The Cobblestone generator is the essential contraption to begin the Minecraft Skyblock journey (Image via Mojang)

The very first thing players must do is open the chest and use the lava bucket and ice block to make a cobblestone generator. Whenever lava is poured over water, the water block turns into cobblestone. This way, players will have lots of blocks to expand their island and also venture to other islands present in the world.

A cobblestone generator can be made by digging grass blocks and strategically placing the ice block and lava so that they first melt the ice block and then create a cobblestone block in the middle.

Next, players can chop down the tree to get logs, sticks, and a few saplings to replant that sapling for more trees. This will allow them to grow their resources further.

Growing crops and exploring other islands

Players will find other islands with more resources to progress in Minecraft Skyblock (Image via Mojang)

Next, they can break some grass growing on their island to obtain a few seeds. These seeds can be sown by creating a farmland area around the cobblestone generator where the water block is present. This way, players can get food items. With enough cobblestone, they can bridge their way to other islands where they will find more resources.

Apart from that, cobblestone tools and weapons can also be made.

Create mob farms

Mob farms can yield loads of valuable items in Minecraft Skyblock (Image via Reddit/u/Upstairs-King-5425)

The following project players can take on is hostile mob farms while progressing in Skyblock. Even though players have a small island where they can stand and survive, hostile mobs will spawn on the island and attack players like usual. Hence, they can create the most basic negative mob farm with ample space and resources. These mobs drop essential items like bones, strings, redstone dust, iron ingots, potatoes, and carrots.

Some of these items are extremely important to progressing in the game mode.

Like so, players can continue to expand their base and explore new islands for other resources. Soon they can get more lava and water to make obsidian, from which they can create the nether portal and enter the hellish realm to obtain more resources.

