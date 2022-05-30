How big can golems get in Minecraft?

Golems are a strange Minecraft mob that must be crafted into existence, and can only be found in villages as villagers create them to keep them safe. Snow Golems cannot spawn naturally, which means that players have to create them manually.

While they require several blocks to create, they are smaller than the blocks used to bring them to life. Due to this difference in their block and mob forms, this begs the question of just how large the game’s largest golem is.

How big is Minecraft’s biggest golem?

The snow golem

Three snow blocks compared to the size of a snow golem (Image via Minecraft)

Snow Golem is by far the smallest of the game’s two golems. The golem is brought to life with two snow blocks, as well as a carved pumpkin or jack o’ lantern. The snow blocks must be placed on the bottom, with the pumpkin placed on top as the third block. This process can be done automatically with a piston pushing the pumpkin on top of the snow blocks.

Snow Golem is created with three whole blocks, making it taller than the player. However, after it is brought to life, it becomes considerably shorter. In the java edition of the game, the golem only has a height of 1.9 blocks, more than an entire block shorter. It is also only 0.7 blocks wide, so it also becomes much narrower. The bedrock golem is even smaller, at only 1.8 blocks tall and 0.4 blocks wide.

The iron golem

An iron golem compared to the size of the blocks used to make it (Image via Minecraft)

This is the second golem in Minecraft. The iron golem can be seen patrolling villages, trying to keep them safe from hostile mobs that would otherwise slaughter the pacifistic villagers.

While they can passively spawn in villages, they can also be created. They can be constructed by building a capital ‘T’ of iron blocks before placing a carved pumpkin or jack o’ lantern on top of the center block of iron on the top of the T.

Iron Golem is much larger than its arctic brethren. Also three blocks tall when created, Java iron golems are slightly shorter, reaching a total of 2.7 blocks tall. At a measly 1.4 blocks wide, they are much narrower than their three blocks width during construction. This makes the iron golem more than a block taller than its snowy Java counterpart, and twice as wide.

The Bedrock Iron Golem is slightly larger than its Java counterpart. It stands 2.9 blocks tall, nearly identical to the height it takes up when being built. It is the same width as the Java iron golem.

The largest golem

Between the four different sizes of golems the game has, as there are two edition specific sizes of the game’s two golems, there is a decent range of possible sizes. The smallest golem the game has is the Bedrock snow golem, at a meager 1.8 blocks tall and 0.4 blocks wide, in terms of hitbox.

The largest golem the game has also exists in the Bedrock version of the game, being the iron golem, at just shy of three blocks tall and 1.4 blocks wide.

