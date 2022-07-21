How to breed goats in Minecraft 1.19 update

Goats are neutral mobs in the Minecraft 1.19 update and the process to breed them is quite easy. They were added to the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update part 1. Players were quite fascinated to see these mobs as they are mostly passive towards them but can ram their horns every now and then, knocking mobs and players a few blocks away.

They can be slightly harder to find since they spawn in high mountainous regions of the world. They will spawn in groups of two to three and will have a 5% chance of spawning as babies and 2% chance of spawning as a screaming goat. They also drop goat horns when they ram into a strong solid block such as stone. Like cows, these mobs can also be milked with a bucket. The breeding process for these mobs is similar to other farm animals in the game.

Steps to breed goats in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Finding multiple goats

Goats are uncommon mobs found in select mountain biomes (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players must find these mobs first in order to breed them. These mobs can be quite hard to come across in the game since they only spawn in three biomes: Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks, and Snowy Slopes. Since all three of these biomes are quite rare in the game, players will need to travel hundreds or even thousands of blocks to find them.

Additionally, players must always have leather boots when they find these snowy biomes since they generate powder snow blocks. These are special snow blocks, and players can sink in them and take freezing damage. The only item that can prevent players from sinking is leather boots.

2) Breeding goats with wheat

Goats will enter 'love mode' after eating wheat (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After players find at least two goats, they can start the process to breed them. Wheat is a food item that can be used to lure goats as they eat wheat and enter 'love mode' like other farm animals such as cows and sheep. After eating, heart particles will appear over the mob, indicating that they are ready to mate.

When both of them consume wheat, they will mate for a few seconds and spawn a baby goat with no horns. The breeding process also generates anywhere between one to seven XP points. If players want to breed more goats, they will have to wait for the breeding cooldown to finish for the parent goat.

3) Growing a baby goat

Baby goat with no horns (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After the babies spawn, they can take up to 20 minutes (one in-game day) to grow into an adult. The growing process can also be accelerated by feeding them wheat. Wheat increases the growth by 10%.

If players breed two normal goats, they will have a 2% chance of spawning a screaming goat. However, if one of the parents is a screaming goat, the chance of a screaming baby goat increases to 50%.

