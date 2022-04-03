How to breed horses in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is a game that is all about exploration over long distances, which makes horses a vital addition. It allows players to move quickly and jump higher than normal, all before getting an Elytra, without the use of fireworks.

Horses all have different stats, so breeding to ensure your horse is as good as possible is a must.

Horse breeding: From field to foal, and how to get there in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Finding and taming a horse

A horse up close. (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, horses spawn in plains and savannahs in groups of two to six horses. All horses in a natural spawning herd will have the same color, but different markings. Villages also spawn with stables and animal pens that can contain horses.

They are tamed by right-clicking on them with an empty hand. This will place the player on the horse, after which they will either be bucked off or the horse will be tamed. To increase the odds of taming wild horses, players can give them apples, wheat, sugar, golden carrots, or golden apples. Once the horse gets hearts to appear above its head, it is considered tamed.

2) Preparing the food

In order to breed horses after taming, they need to be fed either golden apples or golden carrots. Apples can be found in Minecraft Bedrock Edition from leaves breaking after a tree is chopped down, and carrots can be farmed. This makes carrots the easier choice if the player has already found some.

Players will also need gold in order to craft either of these food items. Golden apples require eight gold ingots, where golden carrots require eight golden nuggets. Golden apples in Minecraft Bedrock Edition can also be found in any of the following places:

Dungeons

Mineshafts

Bastions

Desert Temples

Igloos

Ruined Portals

Strongholds

Underwater Ruins

Woodland Mansions

3) Breeding the horses

A newborn foal. (Image via Minecraft)

After crafting one of the two golden foods, simply equip it and right-click on two horses to breed. This will cause them to enter love mode. They will then produce a foal, which takes 20 minutes to naturally grow into an adult.

4) Speeding up the growth of the new horse

Hay bales in a village (Image via Minecraft)

While players can choose to wait 20 minutes for a foal to grow naturally, there are options for speeding up the growth process, most of which benefit from having farms already made.

Reduces time by 20 seconds (Wheat)

Reduces time by 30 seconds (Sugar)

Reduces time by 1 minute (Apples, Golden Carrots)

Reduces time by 3 minutes (Hay Bale)

Reduces time by 4 minutes (Golden Apples)

The item in parenthesis is what the horse needs to eat. So the fastest way to get a new adult horse is by using golden apples, but due to their rarity it would be more efficient to use either hay bales or golden carrots.

