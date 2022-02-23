How to breed Ocelots in Minecraft

Ocelots are certainly a cute passive mob in Minecraft found in the jungle biome. Yellow and covered in spots make their way stealthily through the jungle, searching for prey.

Ocelots can be bred somewhat easily, but it will require gaining the ocelots' trust first. Players can gain the ocelots' trust by feeding it raw fish, but they need to be careful not to scare it away in the process.

How to gain an ocelots' trust in Minecraft to breed them

Ocelots are truly amazing creatures and are great to have around.

Ocelots will slowly approach a player holding raw cod or raw salmon

Players can gain ocelots' trust by feeding them raw cod or raw salmon (Image via Minecraft)

To breed ocelots, a player needs to gain their trust first. If a player is holding a raw salmon or raw cod within 10 blocks, the ocelot will approach the player curiously. If the player moves or turns too quickly or puts the raw cod or salmon away, the ocelot will run away from the player. Ocelots are fast, one of the only mobs that can sprint, so they will run away quickly.

Feeding the ocelot the raw cod or salmon has a chance to make them trust the player

Once the ocelot approaches the player close enough, they can feed them the raw cod or the raw salmon. Feeding them one fish has a one in three chance of gaining the ocelots' trust.

If the ocelot trusts the player, red hearts will appear above their head. When the ocelot is in the love mode, it can breed with other ocelots and need to find a second ocelot to breed.

Breeding the ocelots

When both ocelots have hearts above their head, they will be able to breed (Image via Minecraft)

Once players locate a second ocelot and allow it to enter the love mode by having the hearts over its head, they will begin breeding. When the ocelots breed, they will spawn one ocelot kitten. Once the ocelots have bred, they cannot breed again for five minutes.

Baby ocelot kittens can be fed fish to speed up their growth

Feeding an ocelot kitten can increase its maturity to adulthood by 10% each time it is fed raw fish (Image via Minecraft)

Once a baby ocelot is born, it takes 20 minutes to reach maturity. Players can speed this up by feeding them raw fish, each time they are fed it increases their growth speed by 10%.

When an ocelot reaches adulthood, it can then be bred with other ocelots. This will allow players to breed many ocelots and continue growing their adorable animal collection.

