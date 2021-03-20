There are always different methods of building a roof over a home that players can explore in Minecraft.

Players new to Minecraft may want to try the creative side of the game by building a house with a roof. New players may want to create other means of shelter that aren't starter shelters made out of dirt blocks. Learning how to build a roof can help players become more familiar with the world of Minecraft as they explore the endless possibilities.

Some players may simply need a roof that keeps the mobs out. Other players could be looking for a way to complete their dream house design. Regardless of who may find a use for this list, this article will be listing five of the best roof designs for beginners.

5 best Minecraft roof designs for beginners

Roof design number one: Cobblestone

Image via Mojang

New players with more cobblestone than they know what to do with can look at building their roof out of the surplus material. The image above shows a square home, with a front porch and a simple cobblestone roof.

This roof design is a simple method that is created using a sheet of cobblestone blocks over the top of the entire home. The previous step is followed by lining the sheet with cobblestone stairs, giving players a good reason to go for the chest full of cobblestone achievement. The simplicity of this roof does its job of keeping specific mobs from getting inside. All while having that small amount of detail by using cobblestone stairs for a simple design. This design can be made out of any material the player may have an excess amount of.

Roof design number two: Wood steps

Image via Mojang

This second roof is made out of cobblestone blocks, wood slabs, and wood stairs that can be seen in this players' inventory bar. Players can start building this roof by laying out two sheets of cobblestone across the top of the home. One sheet will cover the entire top of the home. The second sheet will be taken in on two opposite sides.

Using the example home in the image above, players can see the second layer of cobblestone is supposed to be taken in by one block on opposite sides of the home. This is meant to place wood steps on the sides that have been taken in. A player looking for a roof that appears a bit thicker can extend the rows of wooden steps. Along with placing more stairs underneath the same extended material.

Roof design number three: The villager

Image via Mojang

The third method would be the villager roof design. Using cobblestone blocks, wood stairs, and wood slabs to build a tall roof that extends and fills out at the ends. This is a design for players looking to blend into a Minecraft village. Villages make a great starting point for any player that wants to get started collecting proper equipment in a hurry.

Roof design number four: Two-story

Image via Mojang

Players may be trying different ways to top off the two-story home they've built. One type of roof that a Minecraft player can use is shown in the image above. The small line of cobblestone functions as a roof for the top of the home and a cover over the small porch.

A Minecraft player could find this design useful in a few different ways. The cobblestone provides short cover to a player looking to give themselves an advantage when fighting an enderman. Having a small amount of cobblestone cover can also prevent players from dealing with a spider landing on players as they leave their shelter. This example roof design can also help players get out from a few of the phantoms' aerial strikes.

Roof design number five: The angled roof

Image via Mojang

Some players may prefer the angled roof. This roof design is for players who have a home that isn't completely square. Players will sometimes build a Minecraft home that sections itself off. These sections can create a need for an angled roof to cover the entire home. This roof design is built using cobblestone blocks, wood stairs, and wood slabs. Much like any other build in Minecraft, any material can be used if a player would prefer to use something different.

Whether a player is upgrading a starter home or is trying out Minecraft in creative mode. These beginner-friendly methods of building roofs in Minecraft can be helpful to new players in Minecraft.