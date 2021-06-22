How to build a simple castle in Minecraft in 2021

The castle is one of the most magnificent builds a Minecraft player can have on their server.

On top of being impressive and beautiful to look at, castles can easily give any Minecraft world a medieval feel. It’s no wonder why castle builds in Minecraft are so common; it’s almost as if they fit right into any Minecraft world, regardless of the terrain. Players who wish to feel as though they rule over the Minecraft world they're in would greatly benefit from building a castle.

A build as big as a castle can feel daunting to attempt, however building a castle is not too different from any other type of building in Minecraft. Players can determine their own design themes and specifics, but this article aims to help beginner builders through a simple castle build.

Simple Minecraft castle tips

Location

Image via Minecraft

To give a castle its visually dramatic look without creating an immensely complicated build, finding a prime castle location will make all the difference.

Inspired by real life castles, Minecraft castles built on large hills or in mountain biomes are typically more noble-looking than in any other location. If we're comparing a castle atop a mountain to one built in a simple plains biome, it is fairly obvious which will appear more appealing.

Players should find a location that exudes grandeur before building their castle to emphasize the regality of the build.

Building Blocks

Image via Minecraft

Large builds like castles will obviously require a hefty amount of building blocks. Castles are typically built out of stone, and luckily, Minecraft has a wide variety of stone blocks to choose from.

Any kind of stone will work on a castle build and it entirely depends on player preference. Different blocks will create different tones or looks, so players might want to go into their castle build with a theme in mind. Another great aspect of using stone to build a castle is the ability to carve out different textures into the blocks for variety, perhaps using a stonecutter.

Building a castle in 2021 might prove to be even more interesting than ever before, as the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update has introduced a plethora of brand new blocks into the game. Notably, building with copper might make for some interesting textures and visuals.

Shape

Image via Minecraft

Though building a castle might seem overwhelming due to the scale of such a large build, the shape of the castle does not need to be too complicated. All a typical castle needs is a base of some sort which can take any shape, followed by the addition of towers which are usually round.

The base will establish the majority of the castle, so players should consider the interior when building the outline. Castles typically have very high ceilings and large, spacious rooms or hallways. The bigger the base, the more room there will be inside when walls are built.

Building circular shaped towers in a game made entirely of squares is much easier than it may appear. As long as the circumference is wide enough, players simply need to place blocks down diagonally adjacent to each other until they connect to make a circle-like shape. From there, blocks can be stacked upward as high as a player would like the castle to go.

Exterior

Image via Minecraft

Once a base is built, more intricate details will start to come into play. No castle is complete without the little touches that really give it that gothic feel.

These details include but are not limited to a variety of balconies, uniquely shaped windows, and a dignified staircase leading up to the main entrance, especially if located on the top of a tall mountain.

Players might want to use stained glass of their ideal color to make the windows both emulate ones from real life castles as well as stand out in their Minecraft world.

Interior

Image via Minecraft

As mentioned earlier, the interior of castles are usually quite large. Realistic castles have incredibly grand interior designs.

Chandeliers are an easy way to add wonderful detail to the inside of a castle. Players can pick whichever light block fits their build best, find a spot on the ceiling for it to hang, and add onto it any other blocks they would like.

Castles are made for royalty, so the most expensive of items can be kept inside. Mob heads collected from battle can be put on display for visitors to gawk at. Players can also build a grand throne for themselves in a central location inside their castle. Carpets can also add some great color and character to a design as well.

Beginner Minecraft builders should keep in mind that every design will look different. While there are plenty of step-by-step build tutorials to follow, there is nothing quite like making a build of one’s own.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul