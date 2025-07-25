How to decorate your base with copper golem in Minecraft

Copper golem is a brand new helpful mob in Minecraft that arrives with the fall game drop. It was once a mob vote candidate in Minecraft Live 2021, but lost to Allay, after which it was never mentioned. Mojang recently decided to bring back the mob as a permanent feature to the sandbox title. Along with being a living mob, the creature can also freeze up to become a statue, which is a brand new kind of decorative block.
Here is how you can decorate your base with a copper golem statue in Minecraft.
Steps to decorate your base with a copper golem statue in Minecraft
1) Create a copper golem
First, you need to create the copper golem in Minecraft, since it comes under the golem category and does not naturally spawn anywhere. To create one, you need to place a block of copper of any oxidation level and then place a carved pumpkin on it. The level of oxidation determines the color of the creature and the copper chest that is generated with it.
If your sole goal is to create a copper golem statue and use it as decoration, you should directly make the copper golem with a fully oxidized copper block. This is because the copper golem will take less time to freeze into a statue.
2) Wait for the copper golem to oxidize and freeze
After creating the copper golem, you need to be patient for it to start oxidizing. This is because, as of now, the creature will enter the first stage of oxidation seven hours after being created, which can feel like a long time.
After the oxidation starts, the copper golem will naturally progress stages of oxidation. Even after it reaches the full oxidation stage, it will keep moving for a while before turning into a statue.
The copper golem will turn into a statue randomly, with its last animation movement as its pose. Furthermore, any item that the copper golem was carrying will drop to the ground.
3) Placing and changing the copper golem statue's pose
After the copper golem becomes a statue, you can then mine it with a pickaxe and pick it up as an item. Then you can choose any place in your base to place the copper golem statue. After placing it, you can also cycle through four different poses.
Once you have selected a pose, you can then use your axe to scrape through all four stages of oxidation. Be careful not to scrape after the last stage, after which the copper golem will come back to life and start moving around.
When you are satisfied with the oxidation stage after scraping, you can simply apply a honeycomb item to the statue to wax it so that it does not oxidize again.
