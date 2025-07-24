New Minecraft shelf block brings key feature from a lost mob vote contender

Minecraft will soon get a brand new block called the shelf. This new block will arrive with the next game drop, releasing sometime in the fall. It is a unique block that has the capability of storing items. When the shelf's features are analysed, it is clear that the block is bringing a feature that tuff golem, a mob vote candidate back in 2022, used to have.
Here is how Minecraft's new shelf block is bringing the tuff golem's major feature.
How Minecraft's shelf block will bring a major feature from the Tuff Golem
Tuff Golem was introduced as a mob that would hold and display items
First, let's see what the tuff golem. It was essentially a passive mob that was introduced as a candidate for the Minecraft Live 2022 mob vote competition. It went against sniffer and rascal during the event, but lost to the former. Hence, it was never added to the game.
When it was first introduced, it was shown as a cute small mob that holds one item and displays it. Furthermore, the tuff golem would randomly roam around a player's base, and occasionally become a statue while holding the item. Hence, it was showcased as a moving and static item display mob.
As the name suggests, if this mob had won the mob vote, Mojang would have revealed its crafting recipe, which would have been related to tuff blocks.
How shelves will now display items
Coming back to shelves, these are blocks that can display a total of three stacks of any item. This means that players can either place three single items that act as a stack, or three stacks of items with multiple units.
Since a shelf also acts as a feature that can store and display items, this new block is quite similar to how a tuff golem would have operated, even though there are some differences between the two.
The shelf has some advantages, in that it can store more than one item, which tuff golem was not capable of. However, tuff golem was a living mob that could display an item and move around a player's base.
