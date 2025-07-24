New shelf block might reduce the use of item frames in Minecraft

Minecraft will soon be releasing a brand new block called a shelf. This new block will be arriving with a new game drop releasing sometime in the fall, along with lots of copper-related features. The shelf has a special feature of storing and displaying items, something which only an item frame was capable of up until now.
Since shelves have unique appearances and use cases, there is a chance that they might reduce the use of item frames in Minecraft.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
How Minecraft's new shelf block will reduce the use of item frames
Shelf displays more items than item frames
Firstly, a shelf can hold up to three stacks of items. This means that players can either store three stacks of wooden planks, each stack with 64 units, or three stacks of potions, with each being a single unit. Compared to this, an item frame can only hold one single unit of any item.
This means that shelves can not only be used as a better display device, but they can also become a small storage area for players.
Many players use item frames to display a single item above a chest to show what kind of items the chest contains. With shelves, players will be able to display more items at once and have a better understanding of what kind of items are stored in a chest.
Because of holding more items and displaying more information, shelves might be used more than item frames in the future.
Shelves blend better with blocks compared to item frames
Shelves are wood blocks that can be crafted with any stripped wood, stripped stem, or stripped bamboo block. Players only require six of these blocks to make six shelves on a crafting table.
When a shelf of a particular wood is placed on a wall with the same wood planks, it will blend quite easily. In contrast, an item frame almost never blends with any blocks since it has an oak-colored frame, with an orange leather-colored interior, which does not match with most building blocks.
Hence, it is safe to say that because shelves can blend with different colored walls a lot better, they might be used more than item frames in the future.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- New Minecraft shelf block brings key feature from a lost mob vote contender
- Minecraft player showcases beautiful underground base, but with a twist on surface
- Minecraft Simple Copper Pipes mod guide
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!