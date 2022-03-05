How to defeat the Warden in Minecraft

Since the introduction of Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs update, the Warden has been one of the biggest features that players can look forward to. Despite being delayed multiple times, the mob was finally playable in Java Edition's "Very Scary Snapshot", which was released in mid-February.

While Mojang has advised players to use stealth over combat to deal with the mob, many players are determined to tackle and defeat it. This video will share some of the best tips for defeating the most powerful mob in the game.

Note: Players must keep in mind the fact that a direct confrontation with the Warden is a last resort and an act of desperation, requiring every bit of damage the player can throw at it.

Tips to take down the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

The Warden is by far the strongest mob to ever come to the game. It possesses a health total of 500, which is more than double than that of the Ender Dragon (200).

Additionally, it can take down a player wearing full netherite armor for as little as 1-2 hits. The hostile mob is blind and uses echolocation and its sense of smell to track the player.

Some tips for defeating the Warden include:

1) Bows and Crossbows

Ranged combat is one of the biggest advantages a player can have against any mob. It allows players to keep moving when they engage their target from a safe distance. While the Warden has an insanely high health total, players can use bows and arrows to chip away at its health point by point.

This will require practice, however, as the mob moves extremely fast once the player is discovered, and will take quite some time. Crossbows are a little less reliable as they take longer to reload. However, having multiple crossbows can help the player in the long run.

2) Swords

Swords are one of the foremost weapons in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Kiingtong)

Minecraft has a ton of weapons that can be used against the Warden. However, due to the insanely aggressive nature and speed of the mob, players can find axes to be a little bit too slow for a direct confrontation.

Swords deal a ton of damage and are ideal for dealing some quick hits. A Netherite sword is recommended due to the health of the mob. Players will have to keep running and evading the mob if they decide to take it on with a sword.

3) Armor

Armor can be made from a variety of materials (Image via aiDeactivateMC)

Just like with weapons, a Netherite armor set is highly recommended whenever a player has to fight the Warden. While it only extends the player’s durability by one or two hits, it can give the playher some time to make a dash for escape or squeeze in a quick hit themselves.

4) Enchantments

Enchantments are an absolute necessity when a player decides to fight the Warden head on. Weapon enchantments include Flame, Infinity for Bows and Sharpness, Fire Aspect and Smite for Swords and Axes. Projectile Protection (preferably Prop IV) will do the job for armor sets.

5) Potions

Potions can make or break a confrontation with the Warden. Strength Potions are some of the most powerful items in the game and can significantly increase the damage dealt by the player.

The Warden is an Undead mob, therefore it takes damage from the Healing status effect as well.

The hype and excitement for the Warden has never been higher. The mob was introduced to the gaming community at the Minecraft Live 2020 event and stands as one of the most unique mobs to be introduced to the game to date.

Edited by Saman