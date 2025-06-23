How to disable Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock

Vibrant Visuals is a brand-new visual feature that was recently released to Minecraft with the Chase the Skies game drop. This feature was announced by Mojang in March and is already out in a stable version. It first arrived in Bedrock Edition and will soon be released to Java Edition at a later date. When the Chase the Skies game drop is installed, Vibrant Visuals will be toggled on by default on most devices.

However, if you are not willing to play with the new visual upgrade, there is a simple way to disable it. Here is a short guide on disabling Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

How to turn off Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock

Vibrant Visuals can be disabled from the video settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since Vibrant Visuals is a graphical upgrade, every single one of its settings can be found in the video settings of the game. Here is a step-by-step guide to disable it in Bedrock Edition:

Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Head to the Settings tab. Find and select the Video tab. Scroll all the way down to find the Graphics Mode drop-down menu. If Vibrant Visuals is selected, simply select either fancy or simple, depending on your device's specifications. If you have a low-end device that is struggling to even run the game on fancy, consider switching the graphics mode to simple.

After selecting either fancy or simple, Vibrant Visuals will toggle off, and you will be able to see Minecraft's original graphics, with basic lighting, shadow, no reflections, and no emissive textures.

What does Vibrant Visuals offer?

Vibrant Visuals is a massive visual upgrade for Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

To put it simply, Vibrant Visuals is a graphical update that gives Minecraft new graphics technology and makes a lot of changes to the lighting and block textures.

It adds specular highlights, directional lighting, and realistic shadows. This enables shadows to be cast on any surface by the sun and other artificial light sources. The shadows are pixelated since the developers wanted to maintain the game's vanilla appearance and feel.

Some blocks will have a few light-reflecting pixels added to the texture layer. As a result, each block will acquire greater depth and detail.

The visual enhancement will also include the addition of emissive textures to select blocks and mob textures, including glow lichen, spiders, enderman, and sculk. As a result, some entity's eyes and block pixels will be able to shine in the dark.

Another important aspect of Vibrant Visuals is Screen Space Reflections (SSR). This technique adds beautiful reflections to water in Minecraft. Mojang made sure that every reflection was pixelated to give the water a vanilla look.

