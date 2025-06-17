Minecraft Bedrock Vibrant Visuals: How to turn on, best settings, and requirements

Mojang recently released the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop for both Java and Bedrock Editions. In this update, they specifically added a brand new visual overhaul for Bedrock, named Vibrant Visuals. This is arguably the biggest graphics update the developers have ever introduced to the game since its initial release in 2011.

Vibrant Visuals is a graphics overhaul that brings loads of new modern graphics technology like directional lighting and shadows, volumetric fog, screen space reflections, and much more.

Here is a guide on how to turn the feature on, what its best settings are, and requirements.

Minecraft Bedrock Vibrant Visuals guide on switching it on, best settings, and device requirements

How to turn on Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals can be turned on from the video settings tab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Here is a guide to turn on Vibrant Visuals settings in the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop:

Open the Minecraft launcher, select Bedrock Edition, and select the "latest release" option. Or head to any device's app store to update Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Make sure that the game version is 1.21.90. Once the game is launched, head over to the Settings tab, then the Video tab. Scroll down all the way to the bottom in the video settings tab, where you will see the "Graphics mode" setting. Switch it to "Vibrant Visuals". Additionally, you can select the "Vibrant Visuals Options" tab to modify and tweak specific settings and features of the visual upgrade. Once done, launch your world to experience the visual upgrades in Vibrant Visuals.

Best settings for Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock

Vibrant Visuals have lots of smaller settings for both top-end and low-end devices (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once Vibrant Visuals is active from video settings, you will see lots of other smaller tweaks in the Vibrant Visuals Options drop-down menu. Here, you will see settings like shadow quality, point light quality, volumetric fog quality, reflections, etc.

If you want the best visual experience from Vibrant Visuals, you can go for these settings:

Shadow Quality - Ultra

Point Light Shadow Quality - Ultra

Point Light Quality - Ultra

Volumetric Fog Quality - Ultra

Reflections - Ultra

Bloom - 100%

Upscaling Mode - TAAU

Resolution - Native

Of course, you may just turn up all the settings to the highest if you want the best possible experience. However, you can select whatever setting you like for bloom.

TAAU should be used for upscaling. It will yield a crisper image but require a little more processing power. Last but not least, the resolution ought to be native, meaning that it should match the resolution of the monitor.

On the other hand, if your device is low-end and is unable to run Vibrant Visuals at full capacity, you can try these settings:

Shadow Quality - Low

Point Light Shadow Quality - Low

Point Light Quality - Low

Volumetric Fog Quality - Low

Reflections - Low

Bloom - 100%

Upscaling Mode - Bilinear

Resolution - 50%

To get greater performance, you should remember that you can also disable features like volumetric fog, reflections, and point lights. Minecraft will effectively operate at half the monitor or screen resolution when the resolution is reduced to 50%, which may appear blurry but will significantly increase frame rates.

Requirements to run Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals can run on most devices (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With the release of the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang stated that Vibrant Visuals is supported on devices like Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC (Windows).

For Android, you will need a device with at least Adreno 640, Mali-G68, Mali-G77, or Xclipse 530 or higher GPU.

For iOS, you will need a device with an A12, M1, or higher chip.

For PC (Windows), you will need to run Minecraft Bedrock Edition on DirectX 12.

