How to download blood golem skin for Minecraft 1.19 update

Skins are something that every Minecraft player is passionate about. Each outfit has a story behind it and is often tied to the identity of the player who uses it.

These days, they can choose between different sizes for their skins and have them as 3D or 2D models. However, every outfit is only available in the game for cosmetic purposes and does not affect the in-game mechanics or the user’s performance.

Mojang decided to add skins to the game when the 0.11.0 version came out. Over the years, many types of such outfits have been seen in the title.

Some skins are based on popular characters from pop culture, while others have unique designs that passionate gamers have created, some even comprising real-life photographs.

This article will discuss the blood golem skin in Minecraft.

Minecraft: 1.19: Easy method to download blood golem skin

Blood golem is a terrifying skin based on a mob found in every village: the iron golem. However, while the iron golem is colored white and green, the blood golem skin is bright red with a hint of black.

The blood golem has black eyes, unlike the iron golem’s red eyes, which make the former look even scarier.

The blood golem skin is quite popular and can be downloaded from various websites. However, the version of the skin that has been used as a reference for this article is from the “minecraftskins” website. It can be downloaded from this website in a few simple steps.

The blood golem is quite scary (Image via Minecraft)

First, users need to go to minecraftskins.com. The website has also been given the title “The Skindex.” After that, they must navigate to the search bar at the top of the screen.

Typing in “blood golem” will bring various blood golem designs in front of the player. The design used as a reference for this article has been created by a player named “DUD3H3LLO.”

Once gamers have clicked on the blood golem skin from DUD3H3LLO, its personalized page will open up. They can thoroughly inspect it on this page and change the background to see how it would look with the skin equipped.

Players will also notice four options on the right side of the page. The fourth one will allow them to edit the skin as per their requirements or desire. It has tools for entirely changing the skin’s appearance while keeping some elements from the original within the mix.

The second option, however, is the one to look out for. It is the download option, and clicking it will download the png file of the skin to the user’s computer system.

After this, they will need to start the Minecraft launcher and navigate to the “Skins” tab. Clicking on the “New Skin” option will bring gamers to the “Add new skin” screen.

Here, they can name their skin to identify it and use this screen to select the player model they want to be displayed wearing the skin, chosen from among the classic and slim models.

Finally, users must upload the recently downloaded png file for the skin onto the launcher. Clicking on “browse” will take them to their file explorer window. From here, they have to navigate to their “downloads” folder and select the blood golem skin.

Once done, gamers need to click on “Save and Use,” allowing the skin to be displayed within their game. It is important to note that they should have Minecraft closed during the skin’s upload.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer