How to restart Minecraft launcher for 1.19 The Wild update

Minecraft's 1.19 update is finally going to be released in just a few hours. June 7, 2022 is the announced update day for the game. Although no official time has been announced yet, it can be expected to be released in the next few hours. The official Mojang channel will make the announcement as soon as it is live.

The process for updating the game is different for different platforms. Apps on mobile devices will get the update through the app store. On consoles, there's usually a section for pending downloads, or they're automatically downloaded.

For the PC version, the process is a bit different. Whether it's Java or Bedrock Edition, players need to have the official launcher to play the game at all. Here's how to restart it once the update is released.

Minecraft Launcher restart guide for The Wild Update

Once the update goes live, Minecraft will not just automatically update. If players are on the app, it won't automatically change to 1.19 when the update is released. Players will have to exit the app to get the update and enter it again.

PC users may also have to restart the entire launcher to properly update it. Sometimes, even when an update is installed, the app might not recognize it at first. It may require some trial and error.

There are a few different ways to restart the Minecraft launcher. The simplest and most straightforward way is to just close and reopen it. Sometimes, this does the trick when players are facing issues and need to restart. However, sometimes, it doesn't.

Either way, it's the easiest method to try. Simply click the red 'X' button and wait a moment before opening it up again. The Task Manager application can also close things if that doesn't work.

The second option is to completely uninstall the app and reinstall it. This is also not a difficult thing to do. First, players need to navigate to wherever the file is located on their PC.

Simply right click and delete the file or drag it directly into the recycle bin. This will remove the app, which will also make it impossible to launch Minecraft.

The next step is to download it again, which can be done on the Minecraft website. Several players may have done this many times before.

Another option is to completely delete the entire game and start from scratch. Players only need to navigate to the 'run' program or search bar and type in '%appdata%'. This will take players to a folder with the same name. The '.minecraft' folder should be there.

Sometimes, players may need to remove this entirely. This will delete what players have done in the game, so backing it up first is advised. Players can then reinstall everything and get a fresh start.

If none of this works to get the 1.19 update, restarting the entire device might be another solution.

