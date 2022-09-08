How to download and install Minecraft maps

In Minecraft, there are custom as well as Adventure maps. Both of these are designed to provide a unique experience to players and let them try something that's different from both Survival and Creative. They often get forgotten because they're not as accessible or common.

To play these maps, players have to go through a series of steps. It's not as simple as opening a new Survival world with a seed or going into a flat Creative world.

However, they are worth playing, so it's important to know how to download and install them. Here's how that can be done on both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.

Minecraft map installation: A complete guide for Bedrock and Java Editions

On Java, things are often a little complicated and installing downloaded maps is no different. The first step for any of this is to download the map. This can be done directly from the site it was taken from, whether that's from the Minecraft Maps website or elsewhere.

Once that's done, here are the steps to follow:

Extract the .zip file that was downloaded. Copy the map folder. This can be done by selecting it and pressing Ctrl (or Cmnd) + C. Next, press Win + R. This should open the Windows Run app. In the box, input "%appdata%". Then, click Enter to open the C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming window. In this directory, locate the folder labeled .minecraft. Inside, there should be a folder named Saves. Open that folder and paste the previously copied map folder in there.

Alternatively, this method also works:

Open the Launcher. Under Java Edition, click the Installations button. Hover over Latest Release. Press the folder icon to open the installation directory. Go to saves folder. Paste the map folder there.

For Bedrock, the instructions are a little simpler. Unfortunately, this is only possible on computers and mobile devices. Here's how to do it on Windows 10:

Extract the zip file. Copy the folder that was unpacked. Open File Explorer. Copy the address and paste it into the Quick access bar. Address: %localappdata%\Packages\Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\games\com.mojang This will open the installation directory. Open minecraftWorlds.

For a Mac, here's how to complete the process:

Follow the first two steps above. Open the game's Launcher. Navigate to Installations tab. Hover over Latest Release. Open the installation directory. Visit the saves folder. Paste the map folder there.

These are the steps for Android:

Open the Files by Google app. Navigate to the map's .zip file. Click on the file and Extract. Copy the new map folder. Navigate to the root directory. Go to games/com.mojang/minecraftWorlds. Paste the map folder there.

Custom maps can do anything (Image via Mojang)

iOS:

Download the Documents by Readdle app. Open Files. Click the .zip file. Select all files inside. Click More. Compress these files into an archive. Rename the file with the .mcworld extension. Click the file. Click Open in Minecraft.

Alternatively, Adventure maps can be purchased, downloaded, and installed from the Marketplace, so it is a much easier way to find new ones. However, they are often limited in what they can provide, which is where custom maps are more useful.

