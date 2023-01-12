How to download latest Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.26

Mojang has released yet another Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.26 version for all players. In between each major update, Mojang releases a bunch of smaller beta and preview versions to the public in which they change and improve several features and fix bugs. Though not everyone in the community plays them, some enthusiasts play each and every beta version.

Through this method, Mojang also gets to know what the player base wants in the next beta version and eventually incorporates them into the main game with major updates. Similar to other beta versions, 1.19.60.26 also contains loads of changes and bug fixes. Players can easily download the beta version by following the steps provided below.

Note: Unfortunately, Minecraft Preview is not available on platforms like Android, Nintendo Switch, etc.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.26 on any device

Windows 10/11

Search for the Bedrock Edition Preview version on the Microsoft Store and press install or update (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you already own the main Bedrock Edition game on a Windows 10/11 device, you can easily download the beta preview version. If you are logged into your Microsoft account from which you bought the main game, you can follow these steps to download the latest beta preview version:

Go to Microsoft Store Search 'Minecraft Preview' Select the 'Minecraft Preview for Windows.' You can either press 'Install' if downloading for the first time, or press 'Update' to get the latest 1.19.50.23 version.

If you have a Game Pass subscription on the same Microsoft account, you can also get the beta version in the GAME PASS section of the Xbox Windows app.

Xbox

Product page for the Bedrock Edition Preview (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you're on Xbox and already own the Bedrock Edition, the story is pretty much the same as you would have the beta preview version available. Simply search for 'Minecraft Preview' and click 'Install' on the resulting product page. If the version is already installed on your console, there will be an update button that will download the latest 1.19.60.26 version.

iOS

TestFlight beta program for the game's Preview version can be full (Image via Sportskeeda)

Downloading the beta preview version on iOS devices is slightly difficult. You will first have to sign into the Minecraft Preview's beta program on TestFlight. However, if the program is full, you won't be able to play the beta and will have to wait for a spot.

If you are in the beta program, you can easily download the latest 1.19.60.25 version. However, you must constantly update the game and stay active since TestFlight automatically kicks inactive users out of the program.

What's new with Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.26

Hanging signs are gradually improving for being released in the next update (Image via Mojang)

As with every beta release, Mojang has published official patch notes for all the changes that come with this beta version. A major change was made to the hanging signs present under the experimental features.

Placing a hanging sign under an axis-aligned hanging sign with V-shaped chains will now result in a hanging sign with double chains. However, this only applies when the player is in sneak mode.

Apart from that, there are several other bug fixes and technical updates that Mojang is constantly working on to improve the overall gameplay experience.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes