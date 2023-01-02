5 best Minecraft PE seeds for deep dark caves

Introduced fully in Minecraft's 1.19 update, the deep dark biome is a subterranean biome found in the deepest corners of the world. Containing eerie content like ancient cities and the Warden, this biome can be incredibly dangerous for uninformed or ill-equipped players.

This is no different for players enjoying Minecraft: Pocket Edition. However, if a player hopes to explore the deep dark thoroughly, they may want to use a specific world seed. Fortunately, the same great seeds for the deep dark in Bedrock Edition also work in Pocket Edition since both games operate on the same code base.

If a player is ready to brave the deep dark, they can use these seeds in Minecraft: Pocket Edition for quick access.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition Seeds to Access the Deep Dark Quickly

1) 1373099095639020164

One of the many ancient cities this seed provides (Image via Mojang)

If players are looking for a generous amount of ancient cities in Minecraft: Pocket Edition, this seed should provide plenty. Immediately after spawning, players will find a nearby village to get their bearings and collect the necessary supplies. Once it's time to head to the deep dark, all that's required is to dig underneath the spawn area or village. It should be quite easy to find the deep dark biomes once players hit the Y=-51 height level, and there are many ancient cities to explore.

The nearest ancient city can be found at (X: -328, Y: -51, Z: 152), but there are 11 ancient cities in total within this lone deep dark biome beneath spawn.

2) -3214939436896405858

The closest ancient city in this seed is partially illuminated by a lush cave (Image via Mojang)

While this particular Minecraft seed doesn't offer as many ancient cities as the previous seed on this list, it's certainly worth looking into. Directly from the spawn point, players simply need to start digging downward and they'll inevitably end up in the deep dark biome.

The closest ancient city is located at (X: 104, Y: -51, Z: 104) and is partially illuminated by a nearby lush cave biome. Just be careful when entering, as there's a lot of lava flow around that might make exploring difficult.

3) -7889901253980804141

Minecraft players won't need to dig quite as deep to find the deep dark in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players should not have much trouble finding the deep dark in this iteration compared to some other seeds. As early as height level Y=-1, players should run into more than a few sculk blocks, and the deep dark underneath this seed's spawn is still large enough for players to explore.

It won't have as many ancient cities as some seeds (the closest can be found at X: 104, Y: -51, Z: 56), but the open-ended terrain generation allows newer players to explore the deep dark at a more gradual pace without ending up in a dangerous situation too soon.

4) -5673875324603751384

This particular seed should be particularly helpful for Minecraft newcomers (Image via Mojang)

The deep dark biome found under this seed's spawn point isn't quite as riveting as some of its counterparts, but that's not always a bad thing. In fact, this seed is a great entry point for beginners who wish to explore the deep dark and learn about the biome's block mechanics before checking out any ancient cities. Before descending into the depths of the biome, players can stop at a village at (X: 264, Z: 152).

It's important to note that Minecraft players should be careful digging down into the deep dark in this seed when they're close to the spawn point. There's a particularly large cave system that can cause a fatal drop in height if players aren't careful. However, once players are ready to head into an ancient city, they can find two at (X: -312, Y: -51, Z: 216) and (X: -344, Y: -51, Z: -200).

5) 3915426984294442994

This seed's ancient cities can take a little while to reach, but they're certainly worth exploring (Image via Mojang)

If a player wants a Minecraft: Pocket Edition seed with plenty of ground to cover in the deep dark, this seed should do quite nicely. The deep dark biome underneath the spawn point of this world encompasses thousands of blocks, so players will have plenty of areas to explore. There are plenty of open-ended ancient cities to check out, including the closest locations at (X: 88, Y: -51, Z: -344) and (X: -312, Y: -51, Z: -136).

Minecraft players won't lack exploration and adventures in the deep dark in this seed, but they'll likely want to prepare beforehand to be safe. A deep dark biome this large has more than a few sculk shriekers that could alert the Warden.

