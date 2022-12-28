5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.19 holiday seeds

Winter has finally arrived for thousands of Minecraft players around the world, with some celebrating the season by discovering interesting world seeds full of frigid terrain and snow-themed content. This seems to have occurred regardless of the version of the game that players are enjoying.

The same can be said for Minecraft: Pocket Edition as well, which plenty of players enjoy on their mobile devices while they're on the move. Since this version of the game runs off the Bedrock Edition codebase, the very same seeds that work in Bedrock on PC and console work perfectly well in Pocket Edition.

Keeping that in mind, this article looks at five awesome wintry seeds to enjoy for Pocket Edition, as of update 1.19.

Fun and chilly winter seeds for Minecraft: Pocket Edition 1.19+

1) -8604888494722034051

A massive ocean has frozen over in this seed's spawn area (Image via Mojang)

While this seed starts players off on a small island next to a pillager outpost, the chill of winter has clearly run its course southwest of the spawn point. In this direction, a massive frozen ocean stretches for a large distance, complete with frigid shipwrecks near the spawn at (X: -216, Z: 952) and (X: 184, Z: 1,016).

Excessive amounts of ice and snow are guaranteed in this seed, and Minecraft players can also find a snowed-over village at (X: -856, Z: 1,848).

2) 2035486605841124032

This village is one of many braving this seed's harsh winter landscape (Image via Mojang)

If players are searching for a massive winter wonderland, this Minecraft seed will certainly deliver on that requirement. Located near a few huge frozen mountain ranges, the spawn area is covered with snow and ice spikes.

Fortunately, the terrain isn't completely inhospitable, as a few inhabitants have set up a place to live within the limits of the snowy terrain. A snowy village can be found at (X: 248, Z: 120) and the nearest pillager outpost is located at (X: -696, Z: 248). There are even a few ancient cities beneath the surface, such as the one found at (X: -584, Y: -51, Z: -248).

3) -1283370604167681525

The ice sheet near this seed's spawn has more than a few secrets (Image via Mojang)

While this Minecraft seed doesn't have as large of a wintry spawn point as some of the others on this list, it certainly has more than a few treasures hidden nearby. Directly northeast of the spawn point, players will find a large ice sheet complete with a frozen ocean underneath.

In the waters of this ocean, players can find shipwrecks like one at (X: 88, Z: -136), ruined portals like the one found at (X: 120, Z: -424), and even an ocean monument at (X: 200, Z: -280). Considering that this monument has guardians, players will want to equip themselves as best as they can before they head into it.

4) 831130308311516129

There are plenty of villages to give Minecraft players a great start in this winter seed (Image via Mojang)

If a player is looking for a slightly friendlier locale complete with plenty of winter amenities, this Minecraft seed will definitely check a few of those boxes. Players will begin on the border between a snowy biome and a nearby plains biome, but this snowy biome is vast in scale and has plenty of structures to visit and explore.

The nearest village can be found at (X: -344, Z: -408) with an accompanying igloo nearby. However, there are many more villages dotting this frozen landscape, with some structures featuring hostile mobs as well.

Right on the border of the plains biome, for instance, Minecraft players will find a pillager outpost at (X: 104, Z: -792). As for underground structures, there are even a few ancient cities to dive into, with the closest to the spawn point located at (X: -984, Y: -51, Z: -312).

5) 4638090901065047815

It isn't too common for players to find a mushroom island in a frozen ocean (Image via Mojang)

From the very start itself, players will certainly have no lack of frigid Minecraft terrain in this seed. The seed's large frozen ocean has plenty of treasures and structures for players to find.

After stopping in the nearby snowy village at (X: -232, Z: 184), players can head out into the winter world and find multiple different structures like shipwrecks (X: -648, Z: 88) and ocean monuments (X: -936, Z: 56). One of the most intriguing aspects of this Minecraft seed is the unusual mushroom island biome that can be found at approximately (X: -1,567, Z: 858).

