How to download Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 4

As the development for Minecraft 1.19.4 continues, Mojang has rolled out multiple pre-releases for Java Edition. The latest pre-release was released today and offers a tweak to cherry trees and multiple bug fixes.

Much like Bedrock Edition's preview program, Java Edition's snapshots allow Minecraft fans to check out features and gameplay changes that are still in development.

When experimental features are toggled on, Java players can enjoy some content that will arrive in the Trails and Tales update, among other additions. However, newer players may not be familiar with how to install and update to the latest pre-release.

The process of playing Minecraft: Java Edition's snapshots is incredibly easy and can be completed in just a few clicks when one has a stable internet connection.

Steps to download and play Minecraft Java 1.19.4 pre-release 4 via official game launcher

PC players can access Minecraft Java's latest snapshot in just a few clicks via the game launcher (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to recent strides made courtesy of Mojang's official Minecraft Launcher, the days of downloading .jar files and creating separate folders for each version are over. With just a few clicks and a short wait, players can use the PC launcher to access the latest Java Edition snapshot in rapid time.

This installation and update process will work for all forthcoming Java snapshots, regardless of when they might pop up.

Here's how you can install/update Minecraft Java Snapshots via the official game launcher:

Install and open the official game launcher. If you haven't installed it yet, its installation package can be found at Minecraft.net. Once the launcher is installed and opened, select Java Edition from the list of games on the left of the window. The splash page for Java Edition should appear on the right. To the left of the green install/play button, you'll notice an icon that reads "Latest Release" with a small arrow next to it. Click this arrow and open the resulting dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, select the "latest snapshot" option. Click the green install/play button. After the launcher downloads all necessary game assets, Java Edition will open the latest snapshot. Updating to the latest snapshot is even easier. Simply select the latest snapshot from the dropdown list as before and press the play button. If a new snapshot is available, the launcher will automatically download the necessary files for it before the game opens.

As long as players have a legal copy of Java Edition and Mojang/Microsoft credentials to sign in with, they can always use the game launcher to update to the most recent snapshot.

According to Mojang, the launcher is the intended path for players to enjoy Java Edition and its accompanying betas well into the game's future, so fans may as well get comfortable with the update process.

It's important for players to activate experimental features when they enter a new Java snapshot. Otherwise, they may generate worlds that don't include upcoming features as intended.

Since the Trails & Tales update is still some time away from being released, it'd be a shame to miss out on additions like cherry groves, archeology, and the sniffer.

Poll : 0 votes