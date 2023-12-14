How to download Minecraft 1.20.60.23 beta and preview

Minecraft fans who have been itching to try out more 1.21 update features should be quite pleased with the Bedrock 1.20.60.23 preview, which debuted on December 13, 2023. This experimental release brings armadillos and their droppable scutes, which can be used to craft armor for a player's tamed wolves. It also makes a host of tweaks and bug fixes.

Currently, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview is available for Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Accessing the Preview Program looks a little different depending on which platform is being used, so it doesn't hurt to examine how to download the beta on each applicable device.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.60.23 on compatible platforms

Xbox

Minecraft Preview on Xbox provides a separate application to the base game (Image via Mojang)

To keep potential issues like world corruption to a minimum, Minecraft Previews on Xbox are offered via a separate program download. As long as you have a copy of the base game purchased on your Microsoft account, you should be able to download the preview application for free via the Microsoft Store.

You can download the preview on Xbox by following these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store application. Enter "Minecraft Preview" into the search field and open the resulting store page. Press the Download button. The preview should be added to your download queue.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Minecraft players on Windows can use the Microsoft Store and official launcher to download/update previews (Image via Microsoft)

If you're using a Windows operating system on your PC, you can download the latest Minecraft Preview via the game's launcher if you haven't done so before. Otherwise, you can utilize the Microsoft Store application to update your preview to the latest version offered by Mojang.

You can download/update the preview on Windows 10 and 11 with these steps:

For first-time downloaders, open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows Edition of the game. Click the version selector next to the green Install/Play button. Choose "Latest Preview" before clicking the Install button. The launcher will download any necessary files and folders before opening the preview to play. If you've downloaded a previous preview, open the Microsoft Store application and navigate to your library. Find the Minecraft Preview in the list of apps that require an update and click the update button. If the preview isn't listed, click the "Get Updates" button instead. You can now open the game launcher and access the preview as you normally would, and it should be updated to the latest version.

Android/iOS devices

Google Play and the Apple App Store handle previews a bit differently (Image via Apple Testflight)

When it comes to playing the game on a mobile phone using the Android or iOS operating systems, accessing previews is carried out a little differently between systems. Google Play provides a tappable link to update the base game to its preview state, while Apple's App Store requires the use of the Testflight program.

Regardless, you can access the preview on your mobile device with these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and navigate to the game's store page. Scroll down the page until you find a section labeled "Join the Beta" and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app, and the next time you open it, it should be running the latest preview instead of the base game. On iOS, begin by downloading the Testflight app and use it to head to the official Testflight page for the game. Sign up for the beta by providing your account credentials and return to the main page of the Testflight app to open the preview. Signups tend to fill up quickly, so you may have to wait until inactive accounts are removed to gain the opportunity to opt in.

That's all there is to it! By default, most platforms will keep previews updated once they've been installed. The lone exception is the Windows 10/11 Edition, which will still require you to use the Microsoft Store app for updates.