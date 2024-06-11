How to download Minecraft 1.21 on Xbox when the update releases

Minecraft is about to get its much-anticipated Tricky Trials update on June 13, 2024, for all devices across all platforms. This includes PC, Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation, and Xbox. While downloading the update for PC is easy and can be done via the Minecraft Launcher but if you own the game on Xbox, how do you download the latest update?

In this article, we will explain the entire process of downloading the Minecraft 1.21 update for Xbox in easy steps. Let’s get started with the guide.

How to download Minecraft 1.21 update for Xbox

The Tricky Trials update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The console edition of the game is the Bedrock edition, which includes both the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. When the update is released, turn on the Xbox and then head over to your apps and games section from the home screen.

Here's a step-by-step process of getting the update.

Step 1: Head over to the "My Apps and Games" page from the home screen. This is where you find all your games and applications installed on the device.

Step 2: Select Minecraft from the games section. Press the "Menu" or "Options" button on the controller, placed above the right joystick, and has three lines on it.

Step 3: When the menu pops up, select the "Manage game and addon."

Step 4: Here, click on "Updates" to look for the available update. Once the Tricky Trials update is available, just download it and that’s it.

You can start playing the updated version of the game with all the new features and content.

What’s new in the update?

The armadillo has already been added to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Tricky Trials update is bringing a lot of new changes to the game. It is difficult to choose the most exciting part of the update, which speaks a lot about how great this update is. For example, the game is finally getting a new weapon: The mace.

The mace is not just a new weapon that was added without any thought. While the mace is the most powerful weapon in the game, you need to master it to get its full potential. The attack power of the mace increases when it is stomped from a height. The more the height, the stronger the impact.

This means that you can jump from a high place and attack using the mace to deliver a powerful blow. But if not done properly, it can mean you will deal fall damage and even die. This mechanism will improve the combat of the game by a long shot.