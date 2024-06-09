Minecraft 1.21 Bedrock release date and how to get the update

Mojang Studios will soon be releasing the Minecraft 1.21 update that they initially announced in October 2023. This update will bring all kinds of new features, like trial chambers, trial spawners, trial vaults, and the bogged and the breeze mobs. Soon after announcing the update, the developers started pushing out beta previews and snapshots for players to test all the new additions.

Finally, the day for the Minecraft 1.21 update to be released is near. Minecraft 1.21 update for Bedrock is set to release on June 13, 2024. Here is everything to know about the release of Tricky Trials update and how to get it on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft 1.21 release date Bedrock - When does the Tricky Trials update launch?

Mojang has announced Minecraft 1.21 release date for Bedrock and Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update will be released on June 13, 2024, for both Java and Bedrock Editions. The date was officially announced in Mojang Studios' monthly YouTube video. The company's presenter, Vu Bui, discussed various game-related news in the first half of the video. Agnes Larsson, the game director at Mojang Studios, revealed the official release date at the very end.

When we look back at previous update release dates, 1.21 Tricky Trials' date is extremely similar. Mojang Studios have released multiple updates like 1.17, 1.19, and 1.20 in June. They were released in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

It is worth noting that all platforms on which Minecraft can run will receive the update on the same day. All devices on which Bedrock Edition runs will also receive the update at the same time.

How to download Minecraft 1.21 update for Bedrock Edition

The option to update the game will pop up on every store app on the device Bedrock Edition is supported. (Image via Microsoft Store)

Bedrock Edition is the newer variant of the game that runs on many other devices apart from PC and Mac. The edition runs on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Android, iOS, and more. However, updating the game on each of these devices is quite simple.

When the update drops on June 13, 2024, players can head to the store app of any device they are on. There, they can search for the game's product page that will show the Update button if the developers have pushed the installment. Since every device that runs Bedrock Edition has a store app from where the game is installed, this method will work for most players.

It is worth noting that the community might have to wait patiently after June 13, 2024, arrives since the developers pick a particular time to push the update.

