How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50 update

Mojang recently released the latest version of Minecraft Bedrock. Titled Bedrock 1.19.50, the update brings the highly awaited Spectator mode to Bedrock Edition. Spectator mode allows players to observe everything in a world and doesn’t let them interact with anything. They are invisible and can go through walls and different layers of the game’s world.

While this game mode already exists in Java Edition as one of the four primary game modes, it has not been a part of Bedrock Edition for the longest time. However, players can freely explore their world if they enable it, or die in hardcore mode.

Aside from spectator mode, there are four other aspects of the game that have been modified. A new set of touch controls has been added to the game, with various options and alternative controls that cater to all kinds of players.

Along with this comes a new set of Minecraft skins that were announced during Minecraft Live 2022, an updated character model for the Vex mob, and several improvements to vanilla parity between Java and Bedrock Editions. Let’s take a look at how players can experience these changes for themselves.

Everything players need to know to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50 on different platforms

As players might know, Minecraft Bedrock differs from Java Edition in a variety of ways. One of the most prominent of these differences comes from the fact that Java Edition is only available on PC, while Bedrock content can be found on multiple platforms like Windows, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and more.

One can attempt the following steps to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50 update on each platform.

Steps to download the update on Android and iOS

Navigate to the PlayStore via its application.

Tap on the search bar.

Type in the game's name.

When you’re on the game’s page, click on the “Update” tab and the game will be updated automatically.

Alternatively, if you use an iOS device, go to the Appstore and follow the steps given above.

Steps to download the update on Windows

Navigate to the game's Launcher and launch it.

There are many different versions listed for the game, which can be found on the left side of the launcher. Click on "Minecraft for Windows."

In most cases, the game will already be updated for you. However, if it is not, follow the next step.

Navigate to the Microsoft Store.

Type in the game’s name in the search bar and click on either one of the following options: “Minecraft for Windows” or “Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition for PC.” This is where the option to update can be present.

How to download the update on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox

Consoles have an easier time downloading updates than PC players and those who use other platforms. Both the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game should be automatically updated from the download queue. Otherwise, an update might have to be prompted manually.

For PlayStation, this can be done by navigating to the game in your library and pressing the “Options” button. This will open up a list of different options for the player to consider, one of them being "Check for Update."

On the other hand, Xbox has this option in the Microsoft Store. The process to update manually is similar to the Windows version. Players will open the store, go to the game's page and click on the "Update" option.

The Nintendo Switch has an easy method to download the update as well. All players have to do is open the game and like the Windows version. The update is most likely to be automatically downloaded.

