How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.51 update

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition continues to evolve through regular updates, such as version 1.20.51, which debuted on December 14, 2023. Admittedly, there isn't much to Bedrock 1.20.51, as it simply makes a handful of bug fixes and collects both locked and unlocked emotes within the Dressing Room's emotes section. Still, quality-of-life additions are always welcome.

As an official Bedrock Edition update, Minecraft 1.20.51 is available across various devices, including consoles, Windows-based PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Updates are typically carried out automatically on most platforms, but sometimes players simply need to instigate a manual update instead.

The good news is that updating Minecraft Bedrock to version 1.20.51 can be carried out quickly and easily.

How to update Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to version 1.20.51

Xbox

Xbox consoles have a straightforward Minecraft update process (Image via Mojang)

Like many other consoles, Minecraft can be updated on Xbox platforms with a few button presses and a stable internet connection. This way, fans can spend less time finagling updates and more time enjoying the sandbox title.

Players can update to version 1.20.51 with the following steps:

Navigate to "My apps & games" from your dashboard. Select Minecraft, press your options button, select "Manage game & add-ons" and then "Updates." The 1.20.51 update should appear on the final screen, and you can then choose to download it.

PlayStation

PlayStation fans can update Minecraft much like they would on Xbox or Nintendo Switch (Image via Mojang/Sony)

In a similar convention to other consoles, Minecraft fans won't need to do much to update the game to 1.20.51 on PlayStation. The update will be added to the player's queue in a flash with a quick tap of the options, an X button, and a decent internet connection.

Players can update the game on PlayStation with these steps:

Press the options button to Highlight the game on your dashboard or within your library. Select "Check for updates," if the 1.20.51 update is available, it should be added to your download queue and begin installing, or it will do so the next time you come online.

Nintendo Switch

Players on Switch consoles can follow about the same steps as other consoles (Image via Mojang/Nintendo)

Nintendo prides itself on ease of access, which is one reason Minecraft is incredibly simple to update on the Switch console. The process is quite close to how it is carried out on Xbox and PlayStation, albeit with a few different buttons involved.

Players can update the game to version 1.20.51 on Switch by following these steps:

After connecting to the internet, find the game on your home screen and press + or -. Either button will do just fine. Select the "Software update" option on the following menu. Lastly, choose "via the Internet," the game should begin updating, and a progress bar will appear under the game to show how close the process is to completion.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Windows Edition of Bedrock is handled a bit differently from other platforms (Image via Microsoft)

Unlike most other platforms, the Windows 10/11 PC version of Minecraft doesn't have automatic updates. As an alternative, fans must use the Microsoft Store application that comes standard on their operating system. The process is just as simple and should be finished in just a few moments.

Players can update to the latest version of Bedrock Edition on Windows with these steps:

Open your Microsoft Store app. Navigate to your library tab, search for the game, and click the update button. If it doesn't appear, click the "get updates" button to fetch the latest version from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS devices

Updating the game on mobile devices requires little more than a quick visit to an app store (Image via Mojang)

While updating the Minecraft Preview betas on Android and iOS phones/devices is slightly more complicated, updating the base game is an almost identical method across Android and iOS. For starters, fans can try opening the game to see if they are given a notification to update it, which should take them to their respective app stores to do so.

Otherwise, fans can follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, depending on your operating system. Search for the game, open its store page, or find it in your app library. If the 1.20.51 update is available, the download/buy button should be replaced by an update button that you can tap to install the latest version.

For convenience, players are advised to ensure that automatic app/program updates are enabled on their platform (outside of Windows 10/11) and that they have some free storage space. This will ensure the game remains updated when players have a solid internet connection, negating the need to start manual updates.