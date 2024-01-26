How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.20 beta and preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.70.20 beta/preview was released by Mojang on January 24, 2024. It is currently available across multiple devices. If you're enjoying the game on Xbox One/Series X|S, a Windows-based PC, or an Android or iOS mobile device, you can try out the new gameplay tweaks and bug fixes with a simple download.

This Bedrock preview makes significant changes to the armadillo and breeze mobs, introduces several graphical improvements in the Deferred Technical Preview, and brings a large slew of bug fixes from previous betas.

Even better, checking out these new changes is incredibly easy, thanks to the Minecraft Preview Program. However, if you're curious about trying this beta out, it doesn't hurt to know how to download it.

Steps to download Minecraft: Bedrock Edition preview 1.20.70.20

Xbox

Minecraft Preview has its own application on Xbox consoles (Image via Mojang)

If you're enjoying Minecraft on an Xbox console, the Microsoft Store provides a separate application you can download to try out preview 1.20.70.20. Since it's a separate program, you won't have to worry much about world corruption and can simply sit back and enjoy the new in-game changes.

You can download preview 1.20.70.20 on Xbox with the following steps:

Beginning on your dashboard, navigate to and open the Microsoft Store. Open the search field and enter "Minecraft Preview" before hitting enter. Then, open the application's store page. Hit the download button. As long as you've purchased the base game on your current Microsoft account, you should be able to access the preview without charge.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Accessing Bedrock previews is a bit different depending on whether or not you've done so before (Image via Microsoft)

The process of trying out new previews is slightly different based on whether you've installed previous ones or not. If you haven't, you can download preview 1.20.70.20 (or any newer previews) via Minecraft's official launcher on a clean install. Otherwise, you can use the Microsoft Store application to update your preview client to the latest version.

Regardless, you can access Minecraft preview 1.20.70.20 on Windows PCs with these steps:

If you haven't installed a preview before, open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows Edition. Click on the button that reads "Latest Release" next to the Install/Play button, and then choose "Latest Preview." Tap the Install button. The launcher will download all the necessary files to your PC and open the preview when it's finished. If you've installed and played previous previews, open the Microsoft Store application on your PC and then navigate to your library tab. Minecraft Preview should show up on a list of apps that need updating, and you can click on the Update button to do so. If the update isn't shown on the application list, click the "Get Updates" button to fetch it from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS devices

Trying out the Preview Program differs based on your mobile device's OS (Image via Apple)

If you're playing Minecraft on a mobile phone or other mobile device, accessing new previews will require a slightly different process, depending on your operating system. Android users can look to the base game's store page to opt into previews, while iOS users will need to use the TestFlight app to accomplish the same effect.

Regardless of your OS, you can check out preview 1.20.70.20 with these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and navigate to the game's store page. Scroll down to the section titled "Join the Beta" and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app if necessary, and the next time you open it, it should be updated to preview 1.20.70.20. On iOS, download Apple's TestFlight app from the App Store. Head to the official TestFlight page for the game's Preview Program and sign up with your account credentials. You can then return to the TestFlight app and access the preview. Keep in mind that signups fill up quickly, so you may need to revisit the TestFlight page occasionally to see if there are any openings.

The good news is that once you've downloaded a preview to your device, it should update automatically. One exception rests with Windows users, who may still need to use the Microsoft Store occasionally to ensure they're receiving the latest preview updates when they're released by Mojang.