How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.20 beta and preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.80.20 preview was made available across multiple platforms on February 29, 2024, and brings a sizable list of fixes and additions along with it. From wolf armor improvements to trial chamber parity to a massive trove of bug fixes, there's plenty to like about this beta. However, to check out all these changes, you'll need to download the preview first and foremost.

Currently, Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.20 is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Depending on your platform of choice, downloading this preview is done differently, but the good news is that the process is a straightforward proposal in just about every instance.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.20 on all compatible platforms

Xbox Consoles

Minecraft Preview on Xbox consoles can be downloaded as a separate program (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

If you're hoping to access Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.20 on an Xbox One or Series X|S, you can do so by downloading a separate application. If you've downloaded the digital version of the base game or have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you can download the preview with the following steps:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store. In the search field, search for "Minecraft Preview" and press enter. Open the resulting store page. Press the download button. As long as you have digitally purchased the base game or have an active Game Pass subscription, it should be added to your download queue before being deposited on your dashboard and in your game library.

PlayStation 4

Minecraft Preview was recently introduced to PS4 consoles (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/YouTube)

Thanks to recent Minecraft Bedrock previews, the Minecraft Preview Program is now available for PlayStation 4 consoles. However, downloading the latest preview is carried about a bit differently compared to Xbox consoles, so it doesn't hurt to examine the process. You can download Preview 1.20.80.20 on PS4 with these steps:

Open the base game and navigate to your settings menu. Select Preview from the sidebar to open the PlayStation Store. Choose to download the preview from the store page.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Minecraft Preview installation on Windows is simple, though updating requires a different process (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to checking out the latest preview for Minecraft Bedrock on Windows PCs, the process is somewhat dependent on whether you've installed a preview before or not. If you haven't, you can install the latest preview directly from the official launcher. Otherwise, you can update your preview to version 1.20.80.20 via the Microsoft Store. Both of these steps are covered below:

If you're installing a preview for the first time, open the official launcher and select the Windows Edition in the game list to the left. Click the button that reads "latest release" and switch to "latest preview," then press the install button. If you've installed a preview in the past, open the Microsoft Store application on your PC and navigate to the library tab. Select games and then click the update button next to the listing for the preview. If the listing doesn't appear, click the "get updates" button to fetch it from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS Devices

Previews on mobile devices will be dependent on your operating system (Image via Mojang)

Downloading Minecraft Previews on mobile devices will depend on which operating system you're using. On Android, you can sign up for betas via the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, on iOS, you'll need to opt-in through Apple Testflight. Whatever the case, both processes are outlined below:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and find the base game's store page. Scroll down until you find a section labeled "join the beta," and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app if necessary, and the next time you open it, the game should open to the latest preview. Begin on iOS by downloading the Testflight app if you haven't already, then head to Testflight's signup page for the preview and use your Apple account credentials to sign up for the preview. Keep in mind that signups tend to fill up quickly, but inactive accounts are removed on the first of every month, according to Mojang. Regardless, once you've signed up, open your Testflight app, navigate to the preview, and enjoy.

Once the preview is installed, it should automatically update to the latest version when Mojang releases them. However, in the case of Windows 10/11 PCs, you may still need to update your preview using the Microsoft Store program.