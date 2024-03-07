How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.21 beta and preview

Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.21 is available to download across multiple compatible platforms as of March 6, 2024. The experimental beta features a large collection of bug fixes. It also introduces eight new variations of the wolf mob, a new server tab for the main menu, and tweaks to the spawning behavior for rabbits and foxes in grove biomes.

If you want to check out the Minecraft Preview changes for yourself, you can do so now on Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4, Windows 10/11 PCs, or Android/iOS mobile devices. However, the process of downloading previews is a bit different depending on your platform of choice, and it doesn't hurt to examine how things work for each.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.80.21 on all compatible platforms

Xbox consoles

Minecraft Preview on Xbox consoles can be downloaded independently (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

On Xbox One and Series X|S, you can download Minecraft Preview as a separate program to avoid corrupting your vanilla worlds. The preview can be obtained through the Microsoft Store if you've purchased a digital copy of the game on your account or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

You can download the preview on Xbox with these steps:

From your console dashboard, open the Microsoft Store application. Enter "Minecraft Preview" in the search bar and press Enter before opening the resulting store page. Click the Download button, which should be available as long as you've purchased the base game or have a Game Pass subscription.

PlayStation 4

Minecraft Preview is a recent addition to the PS4 platform (Image via Mojang/Sony)

Minecraft Preview is now available on Playstation 4 consoles. However, accessing previews on PS4 requires a slightly atypical process that requires you to check out the preview page from within the base game. All things considered, it's still a straightforward process.

You can download Preview 1.20.80.21 on PlayStation 4 with these steps:

Open the base game and navigate to your settings before choosing Preview from the sidebar. This should open the download page for the latest version of the preview. Click the Download button, and the latest preview should be added to your download queue. Like Xbox, it should appear as its own separate program.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Accessing Minecraft Previews on Windows 10/11 is fairly simple but different from other platforms (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft Previews on Windows PCs, installation is slightly dependent on whether or not you've installed a preview before. If you haven't installed a preview yet, you can do so easily via the game's official launcher. However, if you have a prior installation, you'll need to update it with the use of the Microsoft Store application that is built into Windows.

Both methods can be found below:

For a fresh install, open your Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows Edition from the game list to the left. Click the button that reads "Latest Release," choose "Latest Preview," and click the Install button. If you've installed a preview before, open the Microsoft Store app and navigate to your library. Select the games button, then find your installed preview on the following list and click the update button. If it doesn't appear, you can click the "Get Updates" button to fetch the update's data from Microsoft's servers.

Android and iOS Mobile Devices

Previews on Android and iOS have different approaches depending on the operating system (Image via Apple)

The process of getting Preview 1.20.80.21 on Android and iOS is the same. However, Android users will need to utilize the Google Play Store, while Apple users will have to depend on the Apple Testflight app. Either way, it won't take much to opt into the beta and enjoy its Experimental Features to the fullest.

You can find both approaches below:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and then the base game's store page. Scroll down the page, find the section that reads "Join the Beta," and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app if necessary, and it should open to the preview the next time you open the game. On iOS, download the Testflight app if you haven't already, then head to Apple's Testflight page for the preview. Opt into the beta by using your account information, and you can then return to Testflight and run the preview from there. Keep in mind that beta signups fill extremely quickly, but inactive accounts are removed on the first of each month, which may present an opportunity to get the preview if signups remain full.

The nice thing about Minecraft Previews is that once they're installed, they'll automatically update in most circumstances as long as players allow it on their platform. An exception is on Windows 10/11, as you'll still need to use the Microsoft Store to complete its updates.