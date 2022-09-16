How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.40.21

Mojang released the latest beta/ preview version for Minecraft Bedrock Edition on September 14, 2022. The Android version is titled Beta 1.19.40.21, while the version on Windows, iOS, iPadOS, and Xbox is titled Preview 1.19.40.21.

The update comes just a few days after the release of Beta 1.19.40.20 or Preview 1.19.40.20, which kicked off testing for the Bedrock 1.19.40 version of the game.

While the beta 1.19.40.20 update has fixed a ton of bugs, it seems like a few have remained.

The 1.19.40.21 update brings some new additions to the command format and many bug fixes that relate to features like spectator mode, vanilla parity, user interface, mobs, and blocks.

Steps to download Beta or Preview 1.19.40.21 for Minecraft Bedrock

1) Navigate to the Xbox store or Minecraft Launcher

The official launcher of the game (Image via Mojang)

If you are playing on Windows and Xbox, you can download the latest beta/preview version from the Xbox application. Navigate to your respective system’s search bar and type in “Xbox.” This will open up the Xbox application. Another great way to download the preview version on PC is to use the game's Launcher.

Playing on iOS devices, on the other hand, will require you to join the preview using the TestFlight application. If you are using an Android device, head over to the Google Play Store.

2) Search for the beta/preview version

The Preview page in the launcher (Image via Mojang)

After opening the Xbox application, type in “Minecraft Preview'' in the search bar. Many search results related to the game (with similar keywords) will appear. You must select “Minecraft Preview for Windows."

Alternatively, you can navigate to the “Preview” tab in the Launcher. On Android and iOS, this can be done through the Google Play Store and TestFlight application, respectively.

3) Click on update

Downloading the Preview version (Image via Mojang)

This step is for PC and Xbox users. For Android and iOS users, the process is basically completed in the previous step.

Once you’re at the preview or beta page within the Xbox store, all you have to do is hit "Update," and the latest beta version will start downloading. On the Launcher, you must click on “Install” after completing the previous step.

4) Open the game

Minecraft Preview is now accessible (Image via Mojang)

Once the beta/preview version has been downloaded, navigate to the game and click on the “Play” button, whether it is in the Microsoft Store, Xbox application, or the Launcher. You can then enjoy the latest beta version of the game.

Note: Remember that beta or preview versions may be unstable as they contain unexpected experimental features. You are urged to report any bugs or glitches to Mojang for the betterment of the game.

Bedrock Edition is one of the most widely played versions of Minecraft. Players can find it on almost every major platform, including Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

It is no wonder that Bedrock Edition is constantly being tested for bugs. Mojang has an extensive program that releases preview/beta versions for the game on a regular basis.

