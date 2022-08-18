Minecraft beta 1.19.30.22 patch notes: Everything you need to know

Mojang just released another Minecraft beta 1.19.30.22 for Bedrock Edition. This beta & preview version packs a new set of bug fixes and small changes.
Since the popular sandbox game is so huge, the developers are constantly working to remove all kinds of bugs that pop up.
Mojang has a separate game version for the public where they only test all the beta versions of the game. This is to ensure that the standard Bedrock Edition is not disturbed and remains stable.
Usually, these beta versions go unnoticed by casual players. However, enthusiasts are often interested in all the details and smaller changes they have to offer.
Full patch notes for Minecraft beta 1.19.30.22
Vanilla Parity
Spectator Mode (Experimental)
- Players in Spectator Mode are no longer affected by the Powder Snow fog effect
- Sadly, any leashed animals will not follow spectators anymore
- Players in Spectator Mode no longer emit particles while sprinting
- Spectator players with status effects applied no longer emit particles
Chest Boats
- Fixed an issue where Boats with Chests would not drop the Chest's contents when destroyed by the /kill command
Items
- Eating a stew will now leave the empty Bowl in the slot it was eaten from
- Drinking a potion will now leave the empty Glass Bottle in the slot you drank it from rather than your first empty inventory slot
Mobs
- Drowned no longer spawn in Warm Ocean biomes
Blocks
- Oak and Mangrove Fence Gates are now flammable
Features and Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Disallow Fireballs from travelling through portals to prevent an issue where they could become permanently stuck
- Fixed dropped items getting stuck at the edge of flowing water
Graphical
- Fixed an issue where certain water textures with waterlogged blocks displayed the wrong texture
- Sky in The End dimension will no longer look like static upon entry while it is raining in the Overworld
Items
- Fixed a bug where some custom items (from Creator Features packs), after being used, were duplicated upon player's death
- Fixed a regression where an undamaged tool, such as Pickaxe, when name changed on an Anvil, would fail to work correctly when used for the first time
- Fixed a bug where some blocks that require a supporting block (for example Carpet or crops) did not appear on Maps when placed on a non-full block or above an air block
Marketplace
- Most common Marketplace connection issues will now automatically resolve themselves when conditions improve without needing to restart Minecraft
Mobs
- Allays and Bees should no longer get stuck on Lanterns or other low hanging objects
Music
- Music is now included in the mobile app and no longer has to be downloaded from Marketplace
Performance and Stability
- Fixed performance issues when Striders are being ridden by baby Striders
User Interface
- The arrow within the crafting Pocket UI now fits appropriately without any clipping issues
Commands
- Fixed a bug where a "%" was prepended to player names in the chat output of "/scoreboard players reset"
- Attempting to kill a player in Creative Mode using the "/kill" command now displays a message informing the player that it cannot be done
Technical Updates
Actors
- Non-Parrot mobs on a player's shoulder will now adjust their position when the player crouches
Data-Driven Block Components
- Enables creators to add geometry up to 0.875 units outside of the regular block unit cube on any one side
Gameplay
- Coral Fans now look identical when placed facing North, West, East, and South
Marketplace
- Text To Speech no longer ignores the volume setting on startup
Molang
- Clarified the documentation for equipment_count to indicate it only counts equipped armor, and how to query for held items
Experimental Features
Commands
- The "/execute at" command now properly executes filters from the specified 'at' position
GameTest Framework
- Script Command
- Added new sub-command /script watchdog exportstats- Exports a file containing memory usage and object handle statistics
Touch Controls
- Can now switch hotbar slots while targeting a block while in a Boat
The Minecraft beta 1.19.30.22 version indicates that Bedrock Edition will soon receive the long-awaited spectator mode, a feature that was exclusive to Java Edition. Apart from this, there are loads of smaller changes that will improve the overall gameplay experience.