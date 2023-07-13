How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.20.21

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is progressing through the Trails & Tales era. The latest Bedrock Edition Preview, known as 1.20.20.21, has made several changes to the game for the sake of parity with vanilla Java Edition. Furthermore, it offers a few new features, including an improved recipe search, the player sleep percentage game rule, and a litany of well-needed bug fixes.

Currently, the Minecraft Preview Program is available on Windows PCs, Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Xbox consoles. However, the process of downloading the latest preview is a bit different, depending on the platform.

If Minecraft fans want to know how to get the latest Bedrock Preview on their device, it doesn't hurt to go over the process for each compatible platform.

Steps to download and install Minecraft Preview 1.20.20.21 on each platform

For PC and Xbox users, Minecraft's Preview Program exists as a separate set of installation files and folders on their devices. This makes it accessible without messing around with any worlds or save data surrounding a player's main Bedrock Edition installation.

Meanwhile, Minecraft fans enjoying the game on Android or iOS devices can choose to opt for the Preview Program, which will update their game app to the latest experimental version (in this case, Preview 1.20.20.21). Fortunately, accessing the previews on any platform should only take a few moments with a solid internet connection.

How to download on Xbox Consoles

From your dashboard, either open up the Xbox marketplace or your Xbox Game Pass library if you have an active subscription. Open the subsequent search field and enter "Minecraft Preview." Select the preview's store page and press its download button. It should be free of charge if you've either bought the base game already or have an active Game Pass subscription. The app should appear on your dashboard when the download is completed.

How to download on Windows 10/11

Open the Minecraft Launcher and select Windows Edition from the game bar to the left of the window. Above the splash art to the right of the screen, press the preview tab. Press the green install button to download Preview 1.20.20.21. The button should turn into a play button once the download is finished. Alternatively, if you already have the preview installed, you'll need to open the Microsoft Store app. From there, open your library and press the update button next to the preview's listing in available updates.

How to download on Android

Open the Google Play Store app. Search for Minecraft at the top of the play store and open its page. Scroll down the store page and find a section labeled "Join the Beta," and tap the link to enter the Preview Program. Your game app should begin downloading the latest preview. If it doesn't, you can scroll back to the top of the page and tap the update button.

How to download on iOS

Head to the beta page for the game courtesy of Apple's Testflight Program. Elect to opt-in for Testflight. Sometimes, the beta program is full, and you'll need to wait until some inactive users are removed from the lists. After opting in, your game app should begin updating to the latest preview. If it doesn't, you may need to open the app store, tap your profile icon, and elect to update the app that way.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that this process can be followed for future Bedrock previews and betas as well. As long as players have a legal copy of the game or an Xbox Game Pass subscription, they can access the Preview Program at no additional charge.

