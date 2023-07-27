How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.20.20.23

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has a program similar to Java Edition's snapshots known as the Preview Program. By opting in, players can test the game's new features and builds before they're officially implemented. Bedrock Edition's latest preview, version 1.20.20.23, introduces a few bug fixes surrounding game crashes and issues with blaze mobs.

Specifically, in previous previews for Minecraft Bedrock, blazes would occasionally not take any knockback from attacks. Furthermore, these mobs inexplicably had more frames of invincibility after being hit than they should have.

Fortunately, Mojang addressed these issues and fixed a few in-game crashes in Preview 1.20.20.23. But how can Minecraft fans access this new preview? The answer varies slightly, depending on the platform players are enjoying the game on.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.20.23 on all compatible devices

Although the latest Minecraft Bedrock preview release may not be the most impactful in recent memory, opting into the Preview Program sets players up to access all future betas that are released by Mojang in the days, months, and years to come.

It should be noted that Bedrock's preview can currently only be accessed on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and mobile devices running either Android or iOS operating systems. However, the process of downloading the latest beta is a little different, depending on the platform, so it doesn't hurt to examine how the process works on each one.

Downloading the preview on Xbox

From your dashboard, open the Xbox Marketplace. In the search field, enter "Minecraft Preview" and open the preview's store page. As long as you have already purchased a copy of the base game, the preview should be free to download. Simply select the download button on the store page and wait for the installation to complete. Once the preview is finished downloading, it should appear on your dashboard as its own game.

Downloading the preview on Windows

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select the Windows Edition from the game list to the left of the window. To the left of the green Install/Play button, click the dropdown menu and select "Latest Preview" and click the aforementioned Install/Play button. In the event that the launcher gets stuck on "Waiting on Install," you'll need to open the Microsoft Store app. Select your library tab and apply any updates to the Minecraft Preview that are listed on this screen.

Downloading the preview on Android and iOS

On Android, open the Google Play Store and then navigate to Minecraft's store page. Scroll down the page until you reach a section labeled "Join the Beta" and tap the accompanying link. The game should update automatically. For iOS users, players will need to head to Apple's Testflight Page for the game and join the beta there. In the event that the applications are closed off due to the beta being full, you may have to wait a while until inactive accounts are removed. Once you've joined, your game app should also update. Keep in mind that you'll need to log in and play at least once per month to avoid being removed from the list of active participants.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that once players have opted for the Preview Program, subsequent betas will typically install automatically as long as automatic updates aren't disabled.

Furthermore, while PC and Xbox users can alternate between the preview and the vanilla game, Android and iOS users will have to opt out to go back to the base game.