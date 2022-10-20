How to download Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21?

A new Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 has been released, packing several new 1.20 update features. During their annual live show, Mojang announced the next expansion for their sandbox game and revealed the first set of new additions.

Developers are taking a new approach to this update by revealing features in installments and allowing fans to explore them sooner in snapshots and beta previews.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 adds camels, a bamboo wood set, chiseled bookshelves, and hanging signs. They will be under an experimental toggle that needs to be active while creating a new world. The latest preview can be easily downloaded on Xbox, Windows, and iOS.

Steps to download Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 on different platforms

Windows 10/11

Search for the Bedrock Edition Preview version on the Microsoft Store and press install or update (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you already own the Bedrock Edition game or have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC, you will be able to install Minecraft Preview. Here are the steps to install the latest preview version:

Go to Microsoft Store Search 'Minecraft Preview Select the 'Minecraft Preview for Windows.' Either press 'Install' if downloading for the first time, or press 'Update' to get the latest 1.19.50.21 version.

For Game Pass subscribers, you can also find Minecraft Preview in the GAME PASS section of the Xbox application.

Xbox

Product page for the Bedrock Edition Preview (Image via Sportskeeda)

On Xbox, anyone who owns the Minecraft Bedrock Edition or has a subscription to Game Pass can search for 'Minecraft Preview' and click Install on the resulting product page. If the game is already installed, press the 'Update' button to get the Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 version. You can also find it in the Xbox Game Pass library and app.

iOS

TestFlight beta program for the game's Preview version can be full (Image via Sportskeeda)

On iOS, you can opt into Minecraft Preview by signing up on its TestFlight page. Note that the beta program on iOS has limited spots. There is a high chance that the beta program will be full. If you have a spot in the beta program, you can update Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21.

Remember, the TestFlight team checks inactive accounts monthly and removes them from the beta program. Hence, keep updating the preview version to keep your spot.

All the new 1.20 update features added with Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21

Four major features with the latest Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Camels will be the new entity in the upcoming installment. These are passive mobs that can be found in desert villages and can be ridden with a saddle. They are slow while walking but can dash forward instead of jumping.

Books can now be stored in new Chiseled bookshelf blocks. Six can be stored in this block, be it regular books, enchanted books, or books and quills.

A brand new bamboo wood set comes with bamboo blocks like planks, stairs, slabs, fences, doors, etc. Bamboo rafts and mosaic blocks are new and special editions with the wood set.

New hanging signs have been added, allowing players to craft new signs that they can hang from chains. This is a new way to express themselves and decorate their base and other structures.

