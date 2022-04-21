How to download Minecraft snapshot 22w16b

Mojang has released yet another weekly snapshot called Minecraft snapshot 22w16b. The name of the snapshot was changed from 'a' to 'b' as the 22w16a version had a major bug that crashed the game, necessitating the release of the 22w16b version. It was released a few hours ago and contained several minor changes and a few new additions.

These snapshots are part of an upcoming update called 'The Wild Update' version 1.19. It will feature two new biomes, several new mobs, and new items as well. Players are excited to try out these new features as soon as the snapshots drop and can download this latest snapshot to get a quick preview.

How to download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w16b

How to download it from the game launcher

Like every other snapshot, the Minecraft snapshot 22w16b can also be downloaded by going into the official game launcher that players get when they purchase the game.

Once they open the launcher, they can head to the drop-down menu on the left-hand side of the 'Play' button. Here they will find the 'Latest snapshot' with '22w16b' written on it. Simply select the Minecraft snapshot 22w16b option and hit play. The game launcher will automatically download all the files necessary for the game to run.

Whenever players test a new snapshot, it is recommended to create a new world as the old world might get corrupted if the versions are incompatible. If players want to download any previous snapshots, they can head to the 'Installations' tab and click on the new installation. From there, they can select any previous version of the game and create the installation.

What's new in Minecraft snapshot 22w16b

Minecraft snapshot 22w16b mainly focuses on music in the game and some minor changes to the Allay mob and other bug fixes. There is a new music disc added to the game called 'Disc 5' by Samuel Åberg.

However, this won't be easy to obtain since it is fragmented into five parts. These five parts can only be found in Ancient City chest loot. Players will need to find all fragments and combine them to obtain disc five.

Five new music tracks have been added to the game and will play in different biomes and in the main menu. They are called Ancestry, Aerie, Firebugs, and Labyrinthine. Other than this, the Allay got several behavioral changes, frogs will now spawn on several blocks, and froglight blocks can now be pushed with a piston.

