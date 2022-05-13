How to download Minecraft snapshot 22w19a?

Mojang has released a new Minecraft snapshot 22w19a for all players to download and play. It was released yesterday, on 12 May, ending the wait of enthusiastic players. Although this snapshot does not pack any major changes or additions, it fixes a lot of bugs that were in the new features, and it also adds a new command and chat preview feature.

These snapshots are part of the new Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update that will be released sometime this year. It will offer four new mobs and two new biomes along with loads of new blocks, enchantments, and advancements. The update was first introduced in October 2021, and the snapshots started rolling out a few months back. Even though the Minecraft snapshot 22w19a is not a big one compared to previous snapshots, it is still worth downloading and checking out.

How to download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w19a?

To download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w19a, players will need to keep handy the official game launcher they received when they purchased the game. Once they open the launcher, they will be able to select the game edition on the right and open the drop-down menu on the left-hand side of the Play button. There, they will find several game versions from which the latest snapshot should be selected, where the latest version number, 22w19a, will be given.

Once they select the latest snapshot, players can simply hit Play, and the game launcher will download all the necessary files for the Minecraft snapshot 22w19a to run properly. Players must always remember to make a new world when in a new snapshot, as previous worlds will be incompatible and might crash the game.

What's new in Minecraft snapshot 22w19a

When players download and enter the new snapshot, they won't be able to tell the difference right away as this is a small update. Mojang occasionally releases these snapshots with minor changes as they focus on fixing bugs and ironing out the issues. And while they may not impress players, they will greatly help in improving the overall gameplay.

Both the mobs will spawn on solid blocks (Image via Minecraft)

In this snapshot, the Warden and Iron Golem will spawn on proper solid blocks instead of glitching out and spawning on the edge of blocks. In the past, players have noticed the Warden emerge from odd places, which hampers the gaming experience. Thankfully, this fix will change the spawning mechanism of the beast.

Other than that, players will now be able to test the rainbow-colored chat preview on server worlds only. Mojang has added the feature to test it out, and if it works perfectly, they will add it to the whole game. Lastly, the snapshot also adds a new type of '/locate' command with three options: biome, poi, and structure.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh