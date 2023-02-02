How to download Minecraft snapshot 23w05a 

Minecraft's recent Java Edition snapshots have been incredibly helpful in showing off new content expected to be fully released in update 1.20. As of February 1, 2023, Mojang has released another new snapshot, 23w05a, that makes even more improvements and tweaks to the content introduced in the previous one.

Players who played snapshot 23w04a likely had a great time getting acquainted with the new armor-trimming feature. However, snapshot 23w05 has introduced even more ways for players to trim their armor.

Players can now add armor trimming to leather armor. They can also apply trims of one material onto armor of the same material. For example, gold trim can be added to a piece of gold armor.

On top of it all, this snapshot has also renovated the world creation menu, making the necessities of creating a new in-game world much more accessible.

Download and install Minecraft Java Snapshot 23w05a easily using official game launcher

Minecraft's official launcher allows players to try new snapshots in mere moments (Image via Mojang)

In years past, playing new Minecraft: Java Edition snapshots required players to download an individual .jar file and run it. However, thanks to the inclusion of the official game launcher, this is no longer the case.

In just a few clicks, players can download and install a specific installation for Java Edition that allows them to try out the new in-game features in moments.

Download times vary based on the player's internet connection speed. However, a solid connection should allow for a download that takes no longer than a few seconds.

Here's how you can download, install, and play Java Snapshot 23w05a:

Open the Minecraft launcher and sign in with your official Mojang or Microsoft credentials if prompted. When the launcher has loaded, select the Java Edition icon on the sidebar to the left of the splash screen. To the left of the green play button, click the dropdown arrow next to the text that typically reads "Latest Release," followed by the current version of the game that has been installed. When the dropdown menu expands, select "Latest Snapshot" from the list. Click the play button. All the requisite files will download and install to your directory automatically. Once the download process has been completed, Minecraft: Java Edition should open, and you can enjoy the game.

To ensure that you get to enjoy the full scope of the new features in this Java snapshot, you'll want to make sure the experimental data pack is enabled.

This can be accomplished by going into a world's settings or creating a new world, selecting the "More" button, and clicking on the "Data Packs" button. You can then click the arrows on the "bundle" and "update_1_20" data packs to enable all of the potential experimental features the snapshot provides as a preview for update 1.20.

Since version 1.20 is likely still some time away, these sequential Java Edition snapshots are an excellent way to enjoy the game's upcoming features before their release. This also provides crucial bug-testing and data-collection functions for Mojang, which uses player data and feedback to improve the content before it is released in the next major update.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes