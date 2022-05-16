How to download the Minecraft, Volume Alpha album

Apart from the vast world that Minecraft offers, its music, especially from the Volume Alpha album, is loved by nearly every player around the globe. Music is a very important part of the sandbox game. Given the situation, the biome and the cave they are in, the music within the game changes, greatly enhancing the overall experience for a player.

Over the years, there have been several music albums released by talented artists for the game, but nothing can top the old and original Minecraft, Volume Alpha album by C418. It was the first album that was released for the game back in March 2011, before the official game was released. Be it Minecraft veterans or newbies playing the game for the first time, almost every player has heard at least one song from this album in the game. This album is so iconic that players frequently search for it online to download and listen to it anytime they please.

Ways to download the Minecraft Volume Alpha album

Download from popular music platforms

The Minecraft Volume Alpha album is quite old, and is therefore available on most music streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and more. If people want to download and keep the album offline, they can simply head to one of these music streaming platforms and download it for offline listening.

The easiest way to download the album is by going to YouTube and downloading it for free. People can search for the album on their YouTube mobile app or website and download the soundtrack on their devices.

Download the album from YouTube (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another way to download it is by getting a premium subscription on music streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple music. Premium subscriptions allow people to freely download any album and listen to it offline. Even though people have to pay to download the album, it is recommended to do so as it greatly helps the artists who put in the effort to create the music.

Even though there are websites from where people might be able to download the album for free, they must never do so as it is illegal to pirate any original or official media. They must always legally pay for the content they wish to enjoy.

Always legally pay for music to support artists and listen on music streaming services (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alternatively, people can simply listen to the entire Minecraft Volume Alpha album on any music streaming service for free if they opt not to download the album. Listening online is completely free of cost, though some ads might pop up occasionally.

The Minecraft Volume Alpha album contains a total of 24 tracks, with the 'Minecraft' soundtrack being the most famous and iconic, as it is the main theme song of the popular game. Other famous soundtracks from this album include Cat, Sweden, Subwoofer Lullaby, and Wet Hands among others.

