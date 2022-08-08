How to download OptiFine preview for Minecraft 1.19.1 update

OptiFine is one of the most famous mods for Minecraft 1.19.1. Even though the sandbox game has the most basic graphics, it can be really heavy for many devices simply due to the sheer size of its map as it's near-endless and contains millions of blocks.

As players continue to explore the world, they will experience stutters and FPS drops. This is where OptiFine comes into play. It is a graphical and performance mod that drastically improves how the game runs on PC.

It completely changes how chunks render, load and unload in the game, and also tweaks other technical settings regarding graphics. Along with this, it opens a whole new list of graphical settings to change, and even allows players to use shaders in the game.

Detailed steps to install OptiFine preview for latest Minecraft 1.19.1 update

1) Download the OptiFine preview

The latest preview version of the mod on its official website (Image via OptiFine)

Since the Minecraft 1.19.1 update is fairly new, OptiFine mod's highly active team is still working to officially release the final and updated mod for the game version. However, players can still download the preview version by simply searching OptiFine on Google and heading to their official website.

Once there, players will find the'Minecraft 1.19.1 tab under which "Preview versions" will be written. Once it opens, users will see the OptiFine HD U H9 pre1 version. They can then click on the "(Mirror)" option to download the mod without dealing with any ads that are in place to support the modders, since the mod itself is completely free of cost.

2) Installing the mod

Installation dialog box (Image via OptiFine)

First, players must make sure that all game-related applications are closed, including the official game launcher. They can then head to the download folder to find the mod's .jar file. If they have the latest Java version installed on their PC, they can easily install the mod.

Once opened, the setup will automatically find the game's main folder location and ask for the user's confirmation to install. If the file path is correct and it shows ".minecraft" folder at the end, users can simply hit Install. This will create a new modded installation of the game.

An important point to remember is that players must have the game's 1.19.1 version installed from the official launcher in order to install the mod properly. If they have already updated to 1.19.2, which was recently released, they will not be able to run this mod and will have to wait for the modding team to release the updated 1.19.2 version.

3) Opening the game with modded installation

The modded game version will be visible in the version list (Image via OptiFine)

Once the installation is finished, players can simply open the official game launcher and look for a new version that will show the OptiFine logo. Players can simply select it and hit Play to enjoy the mod.

The final OptiFine mod for Minecraft 1.19.1 update is 80% complete according to their official discord server. This means that the final version will soon be available for players to download.

