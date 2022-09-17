How to download Skyblock world in Minecraft

Skyblock is a custom game mode in Minecraft where players need to survive with limited resources.

Players themselves came up with this concept since they usually have an abundance of space, blocks, and items to play around with. Hence, the game mode was invented to test whether they could survive with the bare minimum resources.

There are two major ways to play the game mode: on a public multiplayer server or offline in a single-player world. Popular servers like Hypixel, Complex Gaming, ManaCube, etc. have Skyblock as a game mode where each player gets their own island to play on. However, if players want to download and play the gamemode offline, they can easily do so.

Steps to download Skyblock world in Minecraft

Java Edition

1) Search for Skyblock worlds

Simply search for a Skyblock world save on the internet (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to find and download a Skyblock world. There are many of them on the internet with different difficulty levels and layouts.

Simply search 'Minecraft 1.19 Skyblock world' and go to one of the top websites like Planet Minecraft or 9Minecraft.

From there, you will be able to download different kinds of Skyblock worlds. Hardcore Skyblock worlds are also available, where players will have only one life.

2) Transfer the world save to the game folder

Saves folder inside the main game folder where Skyblock world should be pasted (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you download the world, you will notice that the main folder contains loads of files. This is essentially a world save and needs to be copy-pasted in the main game folder.

This can be slightly tricky for newcomers since finding the Java Edition directory is hard. Players need to go into this exact path: 'C:\Users\{Your Name}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft'. Once this folder is found, open the 'Saves' folder and paste the Skyblock folder there.

You can normally open the game and select the new Skyblock world that should appear in the game.

Bedrock Edition

1) Search for Skyblock worlds

Players can download the Skyblock world for the latest version (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first step is quite similar for both the editions, but the websites for world saves might be different.

First, you must search 'Skyblock worlds for Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.19'. This will show sites that have downloadable Skyblock worlds on them. One of the best websites to download it from is mcpedl.

2) Installing the Skyblock world

Players can simply launch the downloaded world file, and the game will import it automatically (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once on the website, you will find the download links to a '.mcworld' file and '.mcaddon' file. Their extensions will be quite different, which will help the game detect them directly. Hence, installing a world in Bedrock Edition is much easier than in Java Edition.

After downloading both files, simply double-click on them. The game will detect the compatible file that was opened and will import the world save without any hassle. You must also run the addon file to import extra features that come with the world.

