5 best Minecraft servers like Hypixel in 2022

Even though Hypixel is one of the best servers in Minecraft, other alternatives provide the same features in 2022.

The sandbox game has been on the rise for the past few years. Millions of players flock to it and spend hours playing on multiplayer servers, competing against each other.

If they want a different feel or have connection troubles on mega servers like Hypixel, they can look elsewhere.

Though the block game's primary mode is single-player, it is much more fun when played with friends on custom-made servers with loads of mini-games. SkyBlock, Bedwars, PvP, etc., are some favorite mini-games that users frequently play.

There are thousands of other servers where they can play the same mini-games.

Top five alternative Minecraft servers for Hypixel

1) TheArchon

TheArchon is a small and reachable community with several game modes to enjoy (Image via Minecraft)

TheArchon is a popular server in 2022 as it offers several mini-games like SkyBlock, Factions, Robbery, Survival, and more.

One of the best things about this server is that it is not filled with thousands of gamers who will cramp it. Instead, it has 200 to 300 players daily, keeping the server small and reachable.

If players feel overwhelmed by the number of users in Hypixel, they can enter this server.

2) ManaCube

ManaCube offers the most amount of game modes (Image via Minecraft)

ManaCube is another massive server gamers can jump into to play a plethora of game modes. It offers SkyBlock, Faction, Survival, Creative, Parkour, KitPvP, Islands, Anarchy, and more.

The amount of game modes it offers makes it an excellent choice for all kinds of players, casual and competitive. It also has a smaller user base with a thousand concurrent gamers daily.

3) Complex Gaming

Complex Gaming offers Pixelmon (Image via Minecraft)

It is a relatively new server that has been extremely popular amongst players. Complex Gaming also provides loads of game modes, including Pixelmon, a famous modpack that Hypixel does not have.

Besides, it offers Factions, Survival, Prison, Creative, Skyblock, etc., in its vanilla server. It always has over a thousand users online and has a lot of room to accommodate more.

4) Mineplex

Mineplex is the strongest competitor against Hypixel (Image via Minecraft)

If gamers have been in the title for a few years, chances are they have heard the debate over Hypixel vs Mineplex. Both are some of the biggest servers in the game.

Although the former is more popular amongst players, Mineplex is a brilliant alternative to play. It offers some well-known mini-games like Survival and Skywars.

However, it has its own game modes like Cakewars, Champions, DrawThing, Minestrike, etc. Another plus point is that the server is available in both Java and Bedrock Edition.

5) TubNet (upcoming server in 2022)

TubNet's announcement trailer has over three million views (Image via YouTube/TubNet)

Though TubNet has not yet been released, it will be one of the most anticipated servers in the game's history. It is owned and conceptualized by the famous Minecraft streamer, Tubbo.

Since he has millions of fans, the server will immediately skyrocket upon release. Recently, on TwitchCon 2022, many famous Minecraft streamers played on the server for the first time to promote Tubbo's server.

Several trailers showcase that brand new game modes like Cyrstal Rush and Light Strike will be added to the server, and users will be able to play on both Java and Bedrock Edition. The server will be released sometime in August 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great servers that gamers can join.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far