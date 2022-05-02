How to do the duplication glitch in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft is a game where players should gather several resources as they make their way through the game. The problem is that sometimes these resources can be difficult for players to collect. Often, players can make a farm to gather many materials, but it's not always feasible. In these cases, duping can generate players the items they need. Here is how they can do it.

How players can do the duplication glitch in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Those who want to duplicate items can do so with this method provided by SuperXee from YouTube. This method will allow players to duplicate any items they may come across in Bedrock Version 1.18+. However, they should note that duplicating can corrupt their world, and it can also be frowned upon by some players. This method should always be undertaken with caution.

Step 1: Players should create a backup of their world

Players must make a copy of their world to take precautions against this duplication method. Glitching the game can cause major problems and corrupt a player's world. To back up the world, players must go to the Worlds menu and click on the edit button next to the world they want to copy. Scroll down to the bottom and hit copy world, and a copy will be generated of that world.

Step 2: Place the Minecraft items to duplicate on the hotbar

Players must place the items they want to duplicate on the hotbar (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

Minecraft players who want to duplicate big ticket items like diamonds and armor should ensure that all of the items they want to duplicate are located on their hotbar. This will be essential to perform the actions to cause the glitch. Players can duplicate up to 64 items per slot on their hotbar as long as the item is stored there.

Step 3: Place a chest

Players should place a chest down in an open area (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

Once players have put the items they want to duplicate on their hotbar, they should place down a chest. This must be located in an area where players can easily dig out the blocks next to it.

Step 4: Dig out six blocks near the chest and collect the dirt

Dig out six blocks near the chest in two rows of three blocks (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

As soon as players have placed the chest, they must dig out six dirt blocks near the best. Once players have done this, they will want to save and exit the game.

Step 5: Enter back into the Minecraft world

Players should enter back into their world after saving (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

Once players have saved and exited, they will want to re-enter the world they just left.

Note: The following steps should happen very quickly, or the method will not work. This process may take a few tries to practice to get the timing right.

Step 6: Place the items to be duplicated in the chest

Quickly place the items to be duplicated from the hotbar into the chest (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

Players should quickly place all the items they want to duplicate inside the chest.

Step 7: Place down the dirt blocks back into the hole

Quickly place back the dirt into the hole (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

Immediately upon placing the items into the chest, place back all six dirt blocks into the hole.

Step 8: Force quit Minecraft

Minecraft players should quickly force quit the game (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

The second the last block goes into the hole, exit the game into the console menu and force quit. On PC, this must be done by hitting ALT+F4.

Step 9: Launch the game and re-enter the Minecraft world

Minecraft players must relaunch the game and enter back into their world (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

Once players have re-entered their world, if they have done the glitch correctly, they will find that they still have the items on the toolbar, and they also have the items inside of the chest. Congratulations, the items have been duplicated.

Players should be extremely fast to duplicate using this method

If done correctly, players will have items in their hotbar as well as the chest (Image via SuperXee/YouTube)

As stated above, this process should happen swiftly. If players see the autosave icon, it will usually be too late. Sometimes, players only have enough time to throw one or two stacks into the chest at a time. Once the items have been successfully duplicated, players should follow the steps in order again to complete the process.

