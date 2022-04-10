5 best seeds for finding villages in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (2022)

There are many advantages to villages in Minecraft Bedrock Edition:

Farms and hay blocks for food

Trading with villagers for access to resources

Beds

Special buildings which can give iron tools, or even diamonds

Outside of this, however, villages also feature events not seen anywhere else in the game, namely the zombie sieges and illager raids, which grant the player emeralds they can use in trading.

Given how strong villages can be, and the unique gameplay they can facilitate, players will want quick access to them, and there is no better way to get access to villages than to spawn near them by using a set seed.

5 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds for villages in 2022

5) Woodland mansion

A woodland mansion. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1834441039

This seed features only a single village, but also contains one of Minecraft’s rarest structures, along with some other boons that grant a quick and easy start. This rare structure is none other than a woodland mansion, a difficult gauntlet of enemies filled with great loot.

But to help new players prep for this slog, the seed features two shipwrecks within walking distance of spawn, as well as a ruined portal about halfway to the mansion for nether access. All in all, the villagers and starting resources should lend a unique experience to this world.

4) Coral oasis and green underground

A new lush cave. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 599282705

This seed is an amazing exemplification of how gorgeous the game can be at times. This seed spawns players near a desert oasis filled with coral reefs, but also features one of the game’s newest and most beautiful generations: A multistory lush cave.

This seed also features a shipwreck and village nearby to help kickstart new players, as well as a large ruin that they can take advantage of.

3) Flower fields

An example of a flower forest biome. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1361294490

This seed spawns players in a village nestled safely inside a flower field biome. This isn’t the only feature of this seed, however, as within just a few hundred blocks from spawn are two other villages. One of these two is also a large village, adding a nice variety.

2) Quadvillage

An example of a coastal village. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 944710140

This seed spawns players within a short jog of not one or two villages, but a whopping four:

A mountain village

A snow village

Two coastal villages

The seed also features a pillager outpost nearby for those looking to attempt a raid early on. There is also one of the game's rarest biomes within a few hundred blocks of spawn: An ice spikes biome.

1) Best of the best

An example of a witch's hut. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 969046304

This seed features a plethora of rare features all within a few hundred blocks of world spawn. There are only two villages: one savannah and one desert, but this combination of biome villages should offer all of what new players need to get started in the world.

Outside of these villages, though, the world also features a witch’s hut, which enterprising players could use to create a witch farm, as well as a jungle temple and a desert temple. These structures also offer rare resources to boost a new player’s spawn.

