How to easily defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft 1.19

The Ender Dragon has been the final boss of the game since her implementation in Minecraft Java Edition 1.0.0. She is the formidable final boss that stands between players and finishing the main objective of Minecraft.

Her role as the final boss is no small one as she's easily one of the most powerful hostile mobs in the game, with a close second being the Warden.

She can perform powerful melee attacks that can deal up to 7.5 hearts of damage on the hardest difficulty and purple-colored fireball attacks that do a massive lingering amount of damage to players.

The Ender Dragon might be a difficult boss to defeat, but it's possible for players to master certain techniques and enter the fight with specific items/strategies to make the final fight easier. There are many tips for this final boss fight, including bringing water buckets, pumpkins, beds, and more.

Ways to easily defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

5) Wear a carved pumpkin

Part of what makes the final fight in The End so difficult is the overabundance of Endermen. These tall hostile mobs are very powerful and, in swarms, can easily overpower players.

To prevent an extra threat from taking away players' focus on fighting the Ender Dragon, it's recommended that they wear a carved pumpkin to The End.

Although wearing a carved pumpkin will take up the space that a helmet would, it's worth it to have the security that no Endermen will be pursuing players throughout their fight with the Ender Dragon.

4) Bring water buckets/ender pearls

There are a couple of essential items that players should bring to The End that will aid them in their fight with the Ender Dragon. One of these items is a water bucket.

The dragon can knock players high into the air with one of their melee attacks and hit them off the tall, obsidian towers that players must ascend to destroy the End Crystals.

If this happens, it's critical to have a water bucket in hand so players can place the water just before they land, so the fall damage isn't lethal.

The other one of these items is ender pearls, which can be easily harvested in The End. These pearls make it easy to get on top of the obsidian towers and destroy the End Crystal and teleport players back onto the island if they ever fall off and into the void.

3) Collect beds

Minecraft has an Easter egg that can be easily abused in favor of killing certain mobs and bosses, including the Ender Dragon, much quicker.

This feature is the fact that beds that are right-clicked in The End and Nether will immediately explode, causing collateral damage to players and any nearby mobs.

When the dragon is perched by the portal in the center of the End Island, an easy way to inflict massive amounts of damage is to place beds by the portal and quickly blow them up while the dragon is perched. Instead of bringing a sword into The End, a better option for melee combat with the dragon is to use this exploding bed method.

2) Opt for bow/arrow combat

While melee combat is effective when the dragon is perched, most of the time, the dragon is flying around the End Island. Because of this, it's much easier for players to inflict damage on the dragon using a bow/arrow or a crossbow.

It's also strongly recommended that players enchant their bow/crossbows as having enchantments such as one of the Power or Flame enchantments will do more damage to the dragon than an un-enchanted bow/crossbow.

1) Build an obsidian base

When players first spawn in The End, it's recommended that they quickly create a small base made out of obsidian to store extra items and tools in. The only block the dragon cannot destroy is obsidian, so the base must be made of that material.

If players were to die, especially by falling into the void around the End Island, it's extremely helpful to have that small base set up and ready to go if they need to quickly change out/get more tools and items.

Alternatively, the base can be used as a bunker to heal inside if the fight with the dragon begins to deplete too much of the players' health.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

