How to defeat the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

The Warden is the most lethal mob currently in Minecraft. With its sky-high health bar and heavy-hitting close/long-ranged attacks, its one of the most difficult monsters to face.

The Warden was one of the three new mobs implemented in Minecraft 1.19 on June 7, 2022. Its inclusion in the game has forever changed the dangers of mining underground, as the threat of this beast pales in comparison to running into other hostile mobs like skeletons, zombies, and Creepers.

Although this lethal mob only spawns in its home biome, the Deep Dark, players who like to spend their time underground will surely end up in this biome. It is not recommended to attempt to kill one of these powerful mobs, but it can be done. The following is one method through which players can attempt to kill the Warden in survival mode in Minecraft 1.19.

Step-by-step guide on how to kill the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

Step #1: Gather necessary items

There are a few items that players will need in order to take on the Warden in Minecraft.

Players should collect a full set of netherite armor enchanted with Protection IV (and Swift Sneak, if the player has access to that enchantment). The Warden has an incredibly high attack stat, so a full set of netherite armor is crucial to surviving if the player happens to be hit with an attack.

It is recommended that players bring either an enchanted bow or trident with them into the Deep Dark. It's habitual to grab a sword, however, as facing this hostile mob in head-to-head combat is a quick way to be slaughtered by its heavy-hitting close-rang attacks.

Players will need a few items to replenish their health if need be. Enchanted golden apples, golden carrots, potions of healing, and cooked food items (such as steak and porkchops) are recommended.

It is crucial that players bring any type of building block, cobwebs, arrows (if the player has decided to bring a bow), torches, and a potion of night vision to their fight with the Warden.

Step #2: Make a tiny underground base in the Deep Dark

Once the player has entered the Deep Dark/Ancient City and found an area where a Warden will spawn, it is time to make a quick underground base.

Make a tiny underground base that has a one-block entrance on the surface. Players can add a trapdoor with a pressure plate or lever for extra security, but the Warden cannot physically fall into the one-block opening.

Step #3: Make a tower next to the base opening

Once the Warden has been spawned, players will need to build a six-block tower right next to their base opening. Place a cobweb on the top of the tower.

The cobweb at the top will prevent the Warden from knocking the player off their tower with its long-ranged sonic shriek attack. Placing cobwebs on the bottom sides of the tower is optional, but it will help cushion the fall damage if the player was get knocked off of the tower.

Step #4: Attack with bow/trident

Once the player is at the top of the tower and the Warden is in sight, it's time to start attacking.

Hit the hostile mob with arrows (from a bow enchanted with Punch II or Power V), or with a trident enchanted with Loyalty (so it will return to the player's hand after being thrown).

Step #5: Heal, attack, repeat

The Warden will eventually begin attacking with its long-ranged attack as it realizes the player is standing somewhere above it. When this happens, the player has one of two options.

Stay atop the tower and heal

Jump inside their base opening, heal down there, and create another opening to come out of so they can return to their tower

By repeating these steps a few times, it should not take very long for the Warden to eventually fall to the player's powerful bow/trident attacks in Minecraft.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far