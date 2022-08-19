How to find any biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

Any region in Minecraft 1.19 that players explore is called a biome. There are all kinds of biomes in the game. From natural-looking Plains biomes to mysterious and magical biomes like the Warped Forest in the Nether realm, the sandbox offers a lot of places to explore. However, there are a few biomes that can be quite hard to find due to their rarity.

When players explore any realm, they will most likely find common biomes. However, biomes like Mushroom Fields, Deep Dark, Badlands, etc. can be slightly tricky to find. Luckily, players can easily find any biome with the help of an extremely useful tool.

Steps to easily find any biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

If players are committed to finding some of the rarest biomes without any external help, the only way to do so is to constantly explore new chunks in hopes of finding them. However, if players are willing to take the easy route, they can use a tool called 'Biome Finder.'

What is Biome Finder and how it works

Players can simply enter Minecraft 1.19 world seed and find any biome (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the name suggests, this tool helps players find any biome in any world they want. Unfortunately, this tool is not a mod that can be integrated into the game, instead, it can only be operated from a web browser.

Players will only need the seed of the world they want to find a biome in. It can be found by entering the '/seed' command. The Biome Finder tool can be accessed from a website called Chunk Base. Players can also find other tools like structure finder on this website.

Once players have the seed of the world, they can head to the Biome Finder tool on the Chunk Base website. Here, players can insert the seed of the world and choose the 'Java 1.19' or 'Bedrock 1.19' game versions. As soon as they enter the seed, the main map in the webpage will change to show every biome in that particular world.

Biome finder has loads of features to pinpoint Minecraft 1.19 biomes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can simply zoom in to find the biome they are looking for and note down the exact coordinates. The map also shows chunk borders to help players pinpoint a biome's location.

Other than this, players can even change the Y level of the map to explore all the underground biomes like Lush Caves, Dripstone Caves, and the new Deep Dark. Additionally, players can highlight certain biomes, and even manually enter X and Z axis values to find where they are located and the biomes near them.

Alternatively, JourneyMap is a brilliant mod for Minecraft 1.19 through which players can get all kinds of map-related features in the game. If players do not want to accurately find the biome, but still want some help inside the game, they can use this mod to manually see nearby biomes, caves, and more to get a better idea of which biome is around them.

