How to find copper in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs

Copper was added to Minecraft in the recent Caves & Cliffs update. While many players are excited to use copper, they may not know where it is located in the Overworld.

Players will need to know where copper commonly spawns to make the best use of their time and resources.

Where to find copper in the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

A cool image of the aesthetically pleasing copper ore (Image via Mojang)

Copper ore can be found between the layers y = 0 and y = 96. Players have the best chance of finding copper ore in layers y = 47 and y = 48.

Copper ore doesn't usually replace tuff or deepslate in the layers y = 0 to y = 16. However, if it does, it will become deepslate copper ore instead of regular copper ore.

How to find copper efficiently

A naturally spawning vein of copper ore (Image via gamepur)

As stated above, players who are looking to strip-mine should do so in the layers y = 47 and y = 48 to have the best chances of finding copper.

Another great technique to find copper is to search for a large cave system and explore it. Players who are exploring a cave can typically cover more ground than those who are strip-mining and will statistically have more chances of finding copper. If possible, players should explore caves located within the layers y = 47 and y = 48.

Players who want to learn more about finding and mining copper ore should watch the video above by RajCraft.

