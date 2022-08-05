How to find and duplicate Allay in Minecraft 1.19.1 update

Allays in Minecraft 1.19.1 are cute and friendly mobs that players can find and keep as pets. They were added to the game with The Wild Update, along with loads of other features like the Deep Dark, Warden, frogs, mangrove forests and more.

After the release of the update, Mojang immediately began working on the incremental patch, where they added duplication and dancing features to the Allay. However, in order to interact with these cute mobs, players must first find and rescue them.

Allays in Minecraft 1.19.1 can be found in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions

Pillager Outposts are always better for finding Allays since they are easier to conquer (Image via Mojang/Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

When players enter a world, they will only be able to find Allays in a specific location. These mobs only spawn in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions.

Allays are essentially prisoners of Illager mobs and need to be rescued by players. Players must be prepared to go up against all Illager mobs present in the structure to find these mobs.

Since a Woodland Mansion is difficult to find and conquer, players must always find a Pillager Outpost and try to rescue Allays from there. However, there may be instances where they do not spawn in these structures.

Once players find Allays, they must give any item to them so that they can remember the player and follow them anywhere they go. This will greatly help in escaping the structure.

Players can use dancing mechanic to their advantage if they want to duplicate Allays

Allays will start dancing if a jukebox is playing any music disc (Image via Mojang/Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

Once players rescue Allays safely, they can easily interact with them. One of the best features added to the mobs in the Minecraft 1.19.1 update is dance and duplication.

When Mojang introduced Allays through an animated video, they showed how the mob would dance to a musical block. Although this feature was not released in the main Wild Update, it was successfully added in the incremental update, along with the duplication feature.

When players play any music disc in a jukebox, all nearby Allays will start dancing to the tune. They will gracefully sway side to side and then whirl rapidly. While dancing, the mob will essentially enter duplication mode.

If players want to duplicate an Allay, they must give an amethyst shard to the mob while it is dancing.

Instead of grabbing the item as usual, the Allay will absorb the shard and duplicate. Heart particles will appear above the mob, indicating that the duplication is complete. The second mob that spawned will not have any of the properties of the first and will be completely new.

There will be a five-minute cooldown for both mobs before they can be duplicated again.

Allays are mainly used to pick up dropped items on the floor. Once an Allay is given an item, it will pick up the same items from the ground and give them to the player. If the player plays a note block, the mob connects to it and drops all the picked-up items near the block.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far