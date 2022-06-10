Where to find Allay in Minecraft 1.19 update

Allays are among the most interesting features added in Minecraft’s new 1.19 The Wild Update, which includes Ancient Cities, the Warden, and Mangrove Swamps. The winner of the latest mob vote, the flying pixie or sprite-like beings have some interesting and potentially quite useful mechanics behind them.

But to take advantage of these new Minecraft mechanics, players will need to get Allays. These beings cannot spawn naturally, and instead must be found, making them frustrating to get should players not know where to find them.

Exploring Allays' locations and functions in Minecraft 1.19

How to get Allays

As previously mentioned, Allays do not spawn naturally anywhere in the world, nor in any of the other dimensions. They can only be found in two, closely related, places.

The first of these places is in Pillager Outposts. Where prior to 1.19 these only had cages with Iron Golems inside of them, there are now also dark oak cages containing from one to three Allays inside of them.

These cages are the preferred way to get allays, as the Pillager Outpost is not as hard of a structure to best as the other structure they can be found in.

This other type of structure in which players can find Allays in Minecraft 1.19 are Woodland Mansions. These are Minecraft’s rarest structure by far, often times requiring villager trading to find, as maps that feature mansions can be purchased.

Allays can be found inside the prisons within these massive dark oak mansions. Each prison cell can have one to three Allays within the jail section of the mansion.

There is also a planned upcoming feature that will allow players to duplicate Allays. This will be done by having one hear a music box play. This will cause it to enter a dancing animation. If the Allay is given an amethyst during this dance animation, a small sound will play, a heart will display, and it will duplicate. Both Allays will then have a 2.5-5 minute delay before they can duplicate again.

What the Allay does in Minecraft

The Allay is an interesting mob. When given an item, it will begin following the player around, searching for other copies of the item on the ground. If it finds any, it will pick the item up and return it to the player.

The follow distance for the Allay is 64 blocks from the player, even if line of sight is broken. The search distance is 32 blocks around the player.

However, the real power and potential of the Allay comes from its other abilities. If it hears a note block, it will be assigned to that note block for 30 seconds, collecting items around it and giving the items to the note block instead of the player. This can be used to create item sorting system with note blocks and Allays.

It is worth noting that using a lead or a nametag on the Allay will not give them the item. These items work as normal, either by attaching the Allay to the lead or renaming it.

